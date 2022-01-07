LAUREL — The closest new Maryland hospital-based COVID-19 testing site for residents of Allegany and Garrett counties will be in Hagerstown.
Gov. Larry Hogan was at University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center Thursday to announce the latest actions to battle the rapidly intensifying pandemic.
“Every 24 hours, as part of our aggressive sequencing program, we are analyzing more samples to detect the omicron variant, which as of today we now estimate accounts for approximately 90% of all of our lab-confirmed cases in the state as well as 90% of all hospitalized cases,” he said.
New hospital-based testing sites include the UM Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, UM Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, Meritus Health in Hagerstown, Frederick Health in Frederick, UM Medical Center and Johns Hopkins — both in Baltimore, MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, and Northwest Hospital in Randallstown.
“One of the primary goals of this effort is to ease the burden on hospitals and emergency rooms,” Hogan said.
The sites will be launched in the coming days and fully operational by the end of next week.
Additionally, next week a testing site will open at Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, where the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide some staffing support.
All of the sites will be open seven days a week with no appointment necessary.
“We're already getting great encouraging reports that emergency room traffic for testing has dropped dramatically as a result,” Hogan said and added that UM Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air, Harford County, has seen a 72% drop in emergency room visits since the state installed a testing site there.
‘Under incredible stress’
University of Maryland Medical System President and CEO Mohan Suntha said hospitals across the state are “are under incredible stress” to treat a rapid rise in the number of patients with COVID-19 as a consequence of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
“Across our health system at the University of Maryland Medical System, a month ago we had 200 patients with COVID-19,” he said. “Today that number stands at 800.”
Suntha said 75% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
Less than 5% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated and received a booster shot, he said.
“So it is an important message in helping support our health care workforce is to be vaccinated and to be boosted, because the data I just gave you are facts,” Suntha said.
He also talked of a rise in the number of children across the state who are being hospitalized with COVID-19.
“We would continue to advocate to follow the guidelines of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for children who are eligible to be vaccinated,” Suntha said. “We understand that it is safe, and we understand that vaccination is an important tool in helping decrease the risk of hospitalization and severe health care impact. So absolutely, we would continue to advocate for children to be vaccinated according to the guidelines of both CDC and (Food and Drug Administration) approvals.”
State, local cases
The Maryland Department of Health Thursday reported 12,735 new COVID-19 cases, 54 more hospitalizations and 54 additional deaths across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily COVID-19 case rate was 29.98% statewide, 22.27% in Allegany County, 18.95% in Garrett County and 31.92% in Washington County.
The seven-day COVID-19 moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 208.59 statewide, 170.76 in Allegany County, 88.03 in Garrett County and 207.76 in Washington County.
"As COVID cases continue to spike statewide, Allegany County’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests which are confirmed positive for COVID-19 — has reached its highest point since April 2020," Allegany County Health Department officials said via press release Wednesday evening.
"Allegany County continues to lag behind most of the state in COVID-19 vaccination rates," ACHD said. "Currently, only 49.1% of Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID, compared to 70.7% of Marylanders."
Due to impending weather, Friday's COVID-19 testing clinic at the Allegany County Fairgrounds will open at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
