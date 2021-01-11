ANNAPOLIS — More than 400,000 Marylanders are set to receive stimulus money.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday discussed details of the Relief Act of 2021, a stimulus and tax relief package that will provide $267 million in direct payments to Marylanders in need.
Families that filed and have qualified for the Earned Income Tax Credit will receive an additional $750, and individuals will receive $450.
No applications will be necessary for the checks, which will be sent out as soon as the act is passed by the legislature and Hogan signs it into law.
“Every day that goes by without passing stimulus and tax relief packages means more jobs that will be lost, more families who will lose their homes and more businesses who will go out of business and more people that suffer,” Hogan said.
Overall, the act will provide more than $1 billion in immediate and targeted financial relief and tax cuts for Maryland working families, small businesses, and people that have lost their jobs and are suffering financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation is funded through the remaining surplus at the end of Fiscal Year 2020, budget reductions, and a small portion of the state’s Rainy Day Fund.
The legislation builds on the more than $700 million in emergency economic relief that the governor announced earlier.
“With the start of the new 2021 legislative session beginning on Wednesday, we are now asking the legislative branch to assist by immediately passing this stimulus and tax relief package to help even more struggling families and small businesses across our state,” Hogan said.
By repealing state taxes on unemployment benefits, the act commits another $180 million in relief for Marylanders that lost jobs.
The act also provides $300 million in immediate tax relief to help 55,000 Maryland restaurants and small businesses by allowing them to keep up to $12,000 of sales tax over the next four months, Hogan said.
The governor also provided an update on the new federal COVID-19 relief bill.
“Beginning this month, Maryland SNAP recipients will now receive an additional 15% increase in their benefits,” Hogan said. “We also are able to provide another $400 million in rental assistance, which we will be able to use to help further immediate relief for rent and utility bills.”
Businesses will receive an additional $7 billion through the federal bill, including another round of the paycheck protection program.
The federal bill also includes $925 million for K-12 schools, $130 million for child care, $336 million for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, $75 million for vaccination programs, $257 million for transportation, and $58 million to expand broadband access.
“This is critical, much-needed funding and once we receive all the federal guidance which is required we will work to get these funds out the door as quickly as possible,” Hogan said.
