ANNAPOLIS — Plans are underway for mass COVID-19 vaccination centers in areas including Western Maryland.
However, the primary challenge for every state in America is the “extremely limited supply” of vaccines to fight the virus, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.
The federal government allocates Maryland roughly 10,000 doses per day for about two million people eligible to receive it under the first phase of a vaccination plan.
In order to complete that phase, Maryland needs four million doses.
“We currently have a remaining supply of 110,000 first doses available, nearly all of which have already been deployed to vaccinators and are already scheduled and spoken for,” Hogan said.
“At our current pace, Maryland providers are administering an average of more than 18,000 doses each day, so that’s less than a one-week supply. Overall, we will require 12 million to reach two doses for all Marylanders,” he said.
“As frustrating as this is for every single one of us, this will obviously be a much longer process than any of us would like,” Hogan said.
Pfizer and Moderna are currently the only companies in the United States that are producing the vaccines.
“We’re also hopeful that other promising vaccine candidates are supposedly getting closer to (Food and Drug Administration) emergency use authorization approval,” Hogan said. “But the plain truth is that for at least the near future we fully expect that the demand for vaccines will continue to far exceed the supply that will be available to us.”
States for months will need to push the federal government and manufacturers to increase production of the vaccine and “drastically increase the allocations” to the states, he said.
“There are currently more than 100 vaccine providers in the state, including pharmacies, hospitals and local health department clinics,” Hogan said. “This number is growing weekly and will continue to expand as the supply increases.”
COVIDvax.maryland.gov provides a list of current vaccination sites by county.
Beginning Feb. 1, vaccine eligibility will be expanded to include “severely immunocompromised individuals such as those receiving chemotherapy and those with certain immune disorders who require frequent medical care,” Hogan said.
“Those individuals will be eligible to receive vaccinations through their hospital providers,” he said.
Local vaccinations and ‘public’s frustration’The Allegany County Health Department continues to vaccinate residents age 75 and older and K-12 education workers, officials said via press release Monday.
“Clinics for licensed childcare providers will commence following the K-12 group,” the release stated.
Allegany County remains in Phase 1B of the vaccination rollout due to the limited amounts of vaccine coming into local health departments.
“We share the public’s frustration,” ACHD Public Information Coordinator Brenda Caldwell said via the release. “Our goal is to get our entire county population vaccinated as quickly as possible, but that can only move as quickly as supplies come in.”
Each jurisdiction is different and progresses independently based on population demographics, she said.
“In rural Western Maryland, we have more older residents per capita than the metropolitan areas, which means it will take a little longer for us to vaccinate everyone in those age categories,” Caldwell said.
Some vaccination appointments are available for Allegany County residents age 75 and older, the release stated. To register, visit health.maryland.gov/allegany.
The Garrett County Health Department on Monday said it will begin scheduling vaccinations for residents ages 75 and older “when additional COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.”
The department does not keep a pre-registration list.
GCHD is also working with Garrett County Public Schools and local child care agencies to provide vaccine for their staff members.
“The timeline does not show availability of vaccine for Phase 1C persons, including those age 65-75 until at least mid-February,” GCHD said via press release. “The Garrett County Health Department will move to Phase 1C when it is apparent that those persons in phases 1A and B who desire a vaccine have had the opportunity to schedule an appointment.”
