ANNAPOLIS — Marylanders who travel outside of, and people who come into, the state will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result or self-quarantine for 10 days.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday issued an emergency order that requires limiting travel to "essential purposes only."
Additionally, telework will be mandatory for all state employees who are able.
Beginning Monday, Maryland will temporarily suspend all in-person customer-facing operations at state facilities for the next two weeks.
“We are encouraging businesses that are able to also institute telework policies and to limit in-person interactions as much as possible,” Hogan said.
The greatest risk of exposure to the virus is by being within 6 feet of someone for more than 15 minutes.
Maryland’s total increase in cases this week was 3%.
At 7.73%, the statewide positivity rate is the eighth lowest in America.
“Our metrics are relatively stable, but community transmission does continue to have an impact and things can change rapidly if we do not continue doing the things that keep us safe,” Hogan said.
This holiday season could present the state’s toughest challenge yet as people typically make plans to travel, visit family and loved ones, and host or attend family gatherings and holiday parties.
Unfortunately, contact tracing consistently shows those are the most dangerous activities, Hogan said.
“So our message today is simple: You are safer at home for the holidays this year," he said.
Help for businesses
The state will provide an additional $180 million in immediate emergency economic relief to help families and small businesses that are being hardest hit by the pandemic.
The new economic relief includes $50 million from a dedicated emergency rapid response fund to help hotels and hospitality businesses across the state.
According to recent projections, 71% of hotels will not last more than six months at current projected revenue and occupancy levels, Hogan said.
Additionally, the state will provide another $30 million to help restaurants.
“We will be pressing the county governments to immediately distribute this money to those small businesses that are most in need, and once again, we are calling on the county governments to match this state investment,” Hogan said.
As as part of a relief initiative, the state will also provide another $5 million to help socially or economically disadvantaged businesses, “specifically in our rural counties,” Hogan said.
Vaccine on way
"Every single hospital in the state and every single region and every single nursing home will have (COVID-19 vaccines) by next week," Hogan said.
The vaccines will be distributed directly from the federal government to hospitals across Maryland.
Local cases rise
As Allegany County reaches nearly 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, roughly one of every 14 residents in the 70,000-plus jurisdiction has tested positive for the disease.
The Maryland Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,217 new COVID-19 cases, 49 additional deaths and 60 fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
Allegany County led Maryland’s daily positivity rate per jurisdiction at 15.71%, Garrett County was second highest at 14.38% and Washington County was third at 13.73%. The statewide average was 7.73%.
Allegany County also topped the state’s seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people at 106.92, followed by Washington County at 87.48 and Garrett County at 83.21. The statewide average was 45.17.
According to the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management, for the week of Dec. 4-10, Allegany County had Maryland’s highest rate of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients at 49.95%, Washington County was at 36.07% and Garrett County was at 33.33%.
That data also showed that Allegany County had the state’s second highest rate of intensive care unit beds occupied by COVID-19 patients at 61.07%, which followed Charles County at 71.43%.
The Baltimore Sun on Thursday reported Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties accounted for more than 10% of Maryland’s new COVID-19 cases “despite making up about 4% of the state’s population.”
