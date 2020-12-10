ANNAPOLIS — Small businesses across Maryland will not have to repay emergency loans that were issued to help them survive the impacts of COVID-19.
In March, as part of Maryland's first round of state economic relief, $75 million in emergency loans were provided to small businesses.
"Today, I have directed the Department of Commerce to take immediate action to forgive the entire $75 million in emergency small business debt," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "These loans will be converted to grants and will not have to be paid back."
Hogan on Thursday also signed an executive order to protect businesses from substantial increases and unemployment taxes.
The initiative will provide additional needed relief for many small businesses so they can stay in business and keep their employees on payrolls, he said.
Check back at times-news.com as we update this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.