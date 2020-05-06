ANNAPOLIS — If Maryland's COVID-19 trends continue into next week, Gov. Larry Hogan will be ready to lift the state's stay-at-home order and begin the first stage of a recovery plan.
That would mean certain types of businesses and "lower risk community religious and quality of life activities" could reopen, he said at a press conference Wednesday.
The governor also announced the resumption of elective medical procedures.
"We are making great progress," Hogan said.
Over the past seven days, the state has experienced a positive trend in the number of hospitalizations, with five straight days downward, "and then a little bump up yesterday," he said.
Even more encouraging is that intensive care unit numbers have been basically flat and level at a plateau for eight straight days, Hogan said.
On Thursday morning, a list of safe outdoor activities will be broadened to include golf, tennis, boating, fishing and camping.
"We are opening closed functions at our state parks, including all state beaches for walking and exercise, as well as safe playgrounds at state parks and local governments will have the flexibility to take similar actions at their discretion," Hogan said. "However, it will remain critical that you continue to follow public health guidance, continue to practice physical distancing and most of all that you continue to take actions to keep yourself and your fellow Marylanders safe."
COVID-19 testing capacity has been expanded to cover "outbreaks, clusters and hotspots across the state," he said.
He also talked of plans for nursing homes across the state.
"We have now completed a survey of all nursing home facilities and have trained special bridge teams to perform universal testing for all residents and staff," Hogan said.
Additionally, Maryland is working with neighboring states to protect the Delmarva region's poultry industry and national food supply chain.
More than 900 people from 20 of the state's 24 jurisdictions have applied for contact tracer jobs.
This week, testing will be expanded for healthcare workers, first responders, and state employee healthcare workers at departments of health, public safety and corrections, and juvenile services.
"Yesterday the very first patients in the United States were given a test vaccine at the University of Maryland's school of medicine ... as part of a global COVID-19 vaccine development program," Hogan said.
Maryland schools to remain closed
Also at the press conference, Maryland State School Superintendent Karen Salmon announced the closure of schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
After extensive discussions with the Maryland State Board of Education, the Maryland Health Department, and additional health experts advising the governor, "I am convinced this is the appropriate decision" in order to continue to protect the health and safety of students, educators, staff, and communities throughout Maryland, she said.
Online and distance learning opportunities will continue.
To guide school systems and communities on a path forward, the state education department will release a comprehensive plan for long-term recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
Local school systems will have the flexibility to adapt a model that best serves their needs.
Regarding graduation ceremonies, "those decisions will be made by each local school system superintendent and school board," Salmon said.
"I have reminded superintendents that however they choose to honor the class of 2020, they must remain in compliance with the governor's executive orders," she said.
Salmon also gave updates on childcare and meal distribution programs.
"We've been able to distribute $34 million in payments to over 3,700 childcare providers serving children of essential personnel, and all payments are now up-to-date," she said. "Our early childhood team worked around the clock to deliver more than $29 million in payments to our providers just in the last week."
Since the beginning of school closures in March, nearly eight million meals have been served to to school-aged children across Maryland.
"We could not continue this undertaking without everyone's contributions," Salmon said. "I am very, very proud of the work being accomplished."
