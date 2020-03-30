ANNAPOLIS — A one-month old baby is among the latest people to test positive for COVID-19 in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said at a press conference on Monday.
The state, as of Monday morning, had 1,413 cases of the disease.
At that time, Garrett County reported 113 tests had been issued with three positive, 66 negative and 44 pending results.
Allegany County said of 321 people tested for the virus, 228 results were negative and 93 pending.
"Just in the past week, the number of positive cases has increased by 397% in the state of Maryland," Hogan said. "And sadly, the number of deaths here in Maryland has tripled from five to 15 over the weekend."
He talked of a Carroll County nursing home, where 67 resident have tested positive for the virus and 27 staff members are experiencing symptoms.
"It took nearly three weeks for the national capital region to go from zero to 1,000 cases of COVID-19," he said. "The number of cases across Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia have more than quadrupled over the past week and already, 51 people have died."
To help slow the spread of the disease, Hogan instituted a stay-at-home directive.
"No Marylander should be leaving their home unless it is for an essential job or for an essential reason such as obtaining food or medicine, seeking urgent medical attention, or for other necessary purposes," he said.
Only essential businesses are permitted to be open in the state, and must limit staff interaction with customers and use telework for as many employees as practical, Hogan said.
"No Marylander should be traveling outside of the state," he said and added public transportation should be avoided when possible.
Anyone who violates any of Hogan's 26 orders regarding the disease will be guilty of a misdemeanor and face imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.
The stay-at-home advisory will be texted to cell phones across the state, Hogan said.
Three drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites opened at motor vehicle inspections stations in Glen Burnie, Waldorf and Bel Air, in Harford County, on Monday.
"Marylanders need to know that unfortunately, we are only at the beginning of this crisis," Hogan said. "It is going to get considerably worse before it gets better."
Also on Monday, UPMC implemented a staffing and pay protection program so that staff will be paid at their current rate for normally scheduled hours through May 9, even if they are assigned to alternative work during their regular hours.
"Staff members may be redeployed to assist with emerging and critically needed work in areas other than their usual work sites," the hospital said via press release. "Other staff may be asked not to report to work, depending on UPMC’s needs related to the pandemic, yet they may be called back on short notice. Regardless, all UPMC staff will continue to receive their pay through May 9."
