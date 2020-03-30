Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces a "stay-at-home" directive during a news conference on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Annapolis, Md. Hogan said no Maryland resident should be leaving home unless it is for an essential job or for an essential reason such as obtaining food, medicine or urgent medical attention. The order was set to go into effect at 8 p.m. Monday. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)