ANNAPOLIS — On the 419th day since Maryland confirmed its first COVID-19 cases, Gov. Larry Hogan said significantly improved health metrics led him to lift the state’s outdoor mask mandate Wednesday.
The decision complies with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory Tuesday.
Maryland has administered more than 4.5 million COVID-19 vaccines, Hogan said.
“We have now vaccinated nearly 85% of all Marylanders over the age of 65, and more than 60% of all Marylanders 18 years and older,” he said. “Maryland is vaccinating at a faster rate than the nation, and faster than most other states.”
Despite removal of the mandate, public health experts “strongly recommend” folks get vaccinated immediately, and wear a mask until that has happened, Hogan said.
Face coverings are still required for Marylanders at large outdoor ticketed events, indoors at public and private venues, and when using public transportation in the state.
“It has been a long and difficult year,” he said. “But thanks to the hard work, the sacrifices and the vigilance of the people in Maryland, each day now brings us closer to the light at the end of this very long tunnel.”
Effective Saturday, standing service may resume outdoors at bars and restaurants and all restrictions related to outdoor dining capacity and distancing will be lifted.
Seated service and physical distancing requirements will remain in place indoors at bars and restaurants.
“As our vaccinations continue to expand and our health metrics continue to improve, we expect to be able to take additional actions in the weeks ahead and ... return to a sense of normalcy,” he said. “However, I want to stress, once again, that the fastest way to put this pandemic behind us once and for all is for every single eligible Marylander to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Beginning Saturday, all eligible Marylanders can visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-634-6829 to immediately book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
By the end of Friday, all Marylanders that have pre-registered for the vaccine will be contacted for an appointment.
Twelve COVID-19 mass vaccination sites are open and fully operational across the state.
The 13th and final site will open at the Columbia Mall in Howard County on Friday.
“Unvaccinated people, including younger people, are continuing to be hospitalized,” Hogan said. “Without a vaccine, you continue to be at risk.”
Allegany County vaccination clinics
The Allegany County Health Department will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. May 7 at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave. in Cumberland, for residents age 18 and older without an appointment.
Additional walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held:
• April 29, 9 a.m. to noon at Flintstone Fire Company, 21701 Flintstone Drive NE in Flintstone
• May 4, 9 a.m. to noon at Good Will Fire Company Armory, 2 Advocate Court in Lonaconing
• May 6, 9 a.m. to noon at Mount Savage Fire Company, 15701 Iron Rail St. in Mount Savage
ACHD on Wednesday reported that 22,379 residents, or 31.8% of the population, have received their first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, with 16,543, or 23.5 % of the population, of those individuals now fully vaccinated with their second dose.
The number of residents who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine stands at 2,125, or 3% of the population.
Since Tuesday, there were 23 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in Allegany County.
Garrett County vaccination clinics
Through Maryland’s GoVAX Mobile program, free COVID-19 vaccinations are available in Oakland for local residents.
The mobile vaccination unit is located at the GCC Technologies building, 65 Enterprise Drive in the Southern Garrett Business & Technology Park off Route 135, across from 84 Lumber.
Clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, and again from May 4-8.
Walk-ins will be accepted pending vaccine supply each day.
Folks can also register for a vaccination appointment at GarrettHealth.org.
For assistance making an appointment, call the Garrett County Health Department at 301-334-7698.
State and local cases
The Maryland Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths and 37 fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily case rate statewide was 3.89%, with Allegany County at 3.19%, Garrett County at 5.45% and Washington County at 5.12%.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 15.84 statewide, with Allegany County at 14.2, Garrett County at 9.36, and Washington County at 18.25.
