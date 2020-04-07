BALTIMORE — Because some Maryland businesses are potentially putting their customers and staff at risk to become infected with COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday gave local health departments power to shut down such facilities.
Any local health department that determines a business, organization, establishment, facility, or construction site in their jurisdiction is unable or unwilling to cooperate with social distancing protocols and poses an unreasonable risk of exacerbating the spread of COVID-19, shall have the power to require the unsafe facility immediately modify its operations, severely limit any movement to or from that facility, or "they can shut them down altogether," Hogan said.
"This new order also empowers state and local law enforcement agencies to assist local health officers in the enforcement of this order," he said. "Failure to obey the order may be punishable by up to a year in jail or up to a $5,000 fine or both."
On Monday, the Cumberland Times-News published a story about a petition signed by roughly 1,700 people that asked Hogan to close American Woodmark in Cumberland because of fear that daily activities at the plant were potentially spreading the disease and endangering workers, customers and the greater environment.
CTN on Tuesday asked the Allegany County Health Department if it is investigating the situation. There was no immediate response.
Check back at times-news.com for updates.
