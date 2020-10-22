ANNAPOLIS — Maryland will invest $250 million from the state's rainy day fund as part of its economic recovery plan, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.
“The economic recovery investment will include an additional $50 million for the Maryland small business COVID-19 relief grant fund, which provides direct, immediate grants to businesses and nonprofits that have lost revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “This $50 million represents the third installment of this successful program which we launched in March and expanded in June to bring our total investment to $145 million.”
The Maryland Strong: Economic Recovery Initiative will also provide $50 million in new relief specifically for Maryland restaurants.
“This will go to things like purchasing equipment and services to expand outdoor dining for the fall and winter, through improvements such as tenting and heaters as well as funding for infrastructure and health improvements, including HVAC filtration systems and sanitation services,” Hogan said.
The funds will also cover technology upgrades to support the expansion of more carryout and delivery, as well as purchase personal protective equipment for restaurant staff.
“It will even assist struggling businesses with paying their rent,” he said.
Local jurisdictions will receive and distribute the funding to qualifying restaurants as quickly as possible.
“All this money must be disbursed immediately and no later than December 31st of this year,” Hogan said.
