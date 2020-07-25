CUMBERLAND — A person who knowingly and willfully violates Maryland’s face mask order is guilty of a misdemeanor, and if convicted faces up to a year in prison and $5,000 fine or both.
Medical experts around the world agree that a mask, which adequately covers a person’s nose and mouth, helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The virus has killed more than 20 people in Allegany County, nearly 3,300 in Maryland, and is expected to have claimed a staggering 160,000-plus lives across the country in less than a month.
Yet, despite the state mandate, recommendations from the country’s top doctors, and retail chains, including Walmart, that now require shoppers to wear a proper face covering, many people once inside a local store wear their mask below their nose or chin, which jeopardizes the lives of everybody around them and could exponentially spread the deadly disease.
“Help stamp out the virus and make Western Maryland safe for all, or COVID-19 infections and deaths will continue to grow,” Dr. Judy Stone, an infectious disease specialist who spent 25 years in solo practice in Cumberland and is a Forbes.com senior contributor for health care issues, stated five weeks ago.
She was right.
Since that time, more than 50 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Allegany County alone.
While the state law clearly outlines penalties for mask violators, enforcing the order remains a challenge.
Mask mandates
The list of states with mask mandates includes California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.
To control and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan on April 15 signed an order that states all Marylanders are required to wear a face mask in stores and on public transportation.
Every customer over age nine is required to wear a mask “that fully covers a person’s nose and mouth” while in an enclosed area of any retail or food service establishment.
“COVID-19, a respiratory disease that spreads easily from person to person and may result in serious illness or death, is a public health catastrophe and has been confirmed throughout Maryland,” the law states.
Additionally, “adult customers accompanying children age two through nine shall use reasonable efforts to cause those children to wear face coverings,” it states and adds that all retail establishments shall require staff to wear appropriate masks while working in areas open to the general public and interacting with other workers.
“As with all of our health orders, local jurisdictions can be more restrictive, but they cannot be less restrictive,” Shareese Churchill, Hogan’s spokeswoman, said via email.
Many areas are taking further precautions.
Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties have added requirements to the state’s mask mandate.
The Washington Post recently reported that inspectors are visiting businesses that violate measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Prince George’s County, which has the region’s highest caseload since the known start of the pandemic.
“County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said a team of more than 70 inspectors will visit restaurants, retail establishments and businesses across the county to ensure they are adhering to mask and social distancing requirements,” the Post reported.
Prince George’s businesses found in violation will be given a short time to comply, and if they don’t follow prescribed safety guidelines on a second visit, will be fined $1,000, and be shut down if noncompliant on a third visit.
The Baltimore Sun recently reported Carroll County is urging residents and visitors to wear face coverings in all indoor public spaces “and any time social distancing is difficult.”
Hogan said Wednesday local governments should be more strict to enforce social distancing guidelines and mask-wearing.
“No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,” he said. “It’s really not that hard.”
Complaints filed
Obviously, some people aren’t complying with the face covering order, but what happens when a violation is reported?
“Law enforcement, both state and local, have the power to enforce it,” Churchill said.
In response to a Cumberland Times-News request for information on the mask enforcement process, the Allegany County Health Department said it receives phone calls and emails from concerned citizens about individuals not wearing facial coverings at local businesses.
“With each complaint, health department staff reach out to the management at the business and educate them about the governor’s executive order and the importance of facial coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19,” ACHD said via email. “The vast majority of businesses in Allegany County are working hard to comply.”
The health department did not address CTN’s question, “Roughy how many complaints of people violating the mask order have you received since the order was last renewed on April 15?”
The Cumberland Police Department, however, discussed specific numbers.
“They’re low,” CPD Chief Chuck Ternent said and added the department since April 15 has reported roughly 30 mask violations to Maryland State Police.
The Cumberland Police Department rarely gets direct calls about mask violations and instead hears informal complaints from local folks and learns of face covering problems via social media.
When officers must visit an establishment because of a mask violation, they explain the governor’s order and importance of face coverings.
“We work on education first,” Ternent said. “We depend on responsible business owners to keep their places safe.”
Although some folks view not wearing a mask as a political statement to support President Donald Trump, who for months would not advocate face coverings but recently modified his stance, Ternent hopes reason and safety will prevail.
“People should make good choices and protect each other,” the chief said. “Please don’t put others in danger.”
Mineral County, West Virginia, Health Administrator A.Jay Root echoed that sentiment.
“Regardless of what your personal view may be, this is (to) protect your community,” he said of wearing masks.
Like the Cumberland Police Department, the Mineral health department has not “overwhelmingly” received mask violation complaints and most are easily remedied, Root said.
“Usually it’s a warning,” he said of guidance administered on a first visit to a business where a mask violation was reported. “This seems to take care of the issues.”
Steve Sherrard, Garrett County’s director of environmental health, reported a similar finding.
“When we get the call complaining of someone not wearing a face mask it is important to distinguish between customers not wearing or staff,” he said via email. “If it is customers, the problem is corrected when they leave, but we will call management of the facility to discuss their approach to this issue. If it is staff that is not wearing a face mask we will make a site visit to confirm and discuss the governor’s order with management.”
Additionally, after a Garrett business receives a letter of notification regarding a mask violation, it has three days to comply.
“If not they will be deemed an unsafe business and closed by order of the health officer until the health emergency is over,” Sherrard said and added the department does not have a count of how many complaints it has received.
Apparently, there’s no organized record of face mask violations across the state.
The Maryland State Police maintains a spotty, unofficial list of calls for service related to face covering disobedience reported by some state and local law enforcement agencies.
Local health department reports are not included on the list.
“We are monitoring all of the numbers very closely and continue to be concerned about a potential resurgence of this virus in our region,” Hogan said via press release. “As we have from the beginning, we will continue to follow the advice of our doctors and public health experts, and we will not hesitate to take statewide actions if and when we deem them to be necessary. But I want to again make very clear to the people of Maryland — you can help stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks and continuing to follow the public health guidelines.”
Meanwhile, many folks observed inside local grocery, chain stores and other businesses this week did not wear a mask to cover their nose and mouth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.