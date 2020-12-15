ANNAPOLIS — While Marylanders face several months of difficult struggles due to COVID-19, the state has reached a turning point that marks the beginning of the end of the deadly pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Some health care workers in various regions of the state, not including Allegany and Garrett counties, on Monday received a vaccine for the disease.
An FDA advisory committee on Thursday is scheduled to review analysis of the vaccines and make a recommendation to the FDA.
“After all that we've been through in 2020, yesterday truly was a day of hope,” Hogan said Tuesday.
So far, side effects from the vaccine have reportedly been mild to moderate and include fatigue, headache and a low-grade fever that resolves in one or two days.
The statewide vaccination plan for now focuses on frontline health care workers, residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, first responders and people that are most vulnerable to the disease.
Over the next week, every hospital in the state will begin to receive an initial allocation of 155,000 doses of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Within the next two weeks, nursing homes in partnership with CVS and Walgreens will begin vaccination programs.
As more vaccines begin to arrive from the federal government, distribution plans will accelerate to reach more citizens.
To assist in distribution of the vaccines, Hogan reactivated the Maryland National Guard, which will provide logistical support for state health officials.
It will take many weeks to fully ramp up production and distribution of vaccines, but “these vaccines really do offer us real hope that we are approaching the final phase of this global pandemic,” he said.
“Sadly, as of today, COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 5,000 Marylanders and more than 300,000 Americans,” Hogan said.
Maryland had conducted 5.1 million COVID-19 tests.
The backbone of the state’s long-term testing strategy has been the LabGenomics tests that were acquired from South Korea as part of Operation Enduring Friendship, Hogan said.
“Maryland has successfully utilized every single one of these 500,000 tests,” he said. “I’m proud to announce today that as a result of this tremendous success, a partnership between the Korean company, LabGenomics and the Maryland-based CIAN diagnostics in Frederick, has resulted in a new agreement for the acquisition of 1 million more Korean tests.”
Dr. Jinlene Chan, acting deputy secretary of Maryland’s health department, said more vaccines are in the late stages of clinical trials, and the second phase of the vaccination plan will include critical essential workers such as educators and child care providers.
Misinformation
Dr. David Marcozzi, the COVID-19 incident commander for the University of Maryland Medical System and a senior medical adviser to the governor, warned residents to remain guarded against the virus.
Wearing masks, physically distancing and washing hands “needs to remain our normal,” he said and added that family gatherings over the holidays should be limited to household contacts.
He also said people should “read published scientific information” to make informed decisions regarding COVID-19.
Social media posts contain a significant amount of inaccuracies, Marcozzi said.
“Online misinformation is a threat to our health,” he said.
Cases
The Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday reported Garrett County had the state’s highest daily COVID-19 positivity case rate at 16.72%, with Allegany County second highest at 14.01%. The statewide average rate was 7.53%.
Somerset County topped the state’s seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people at 137.19, followed by Allegany County at 107.12, Washington County at 81.62 and Garrett County at 79.76. The statewide average was 46.39.
Across the state, there were 2,401 new COVID-19 cases, 61 additional deaths and 57 more hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.
The Garrett County Health Department reported Monday that six residents, ranging in age from 61 to 99, had died since Friday, raising the county's toll to 20.
Health officials also reported 50 new cases of the disease, increasing that cumulative total to 1,240.
The Allegany County Health Department reported Monday four deaths linked to the coronavirus and 188 new cases, raising cumulative totals to 4,629 cases and 118 deaths.
Prisoners
According to MarylandMatters.org, “Maryland prison inmates considered high risk for suffering severe COVID-19-related illnesses will be among the first in the state to receive the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials confirmed late Friday.”
Cancellation
The Allegany County Health Department drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic at the Allegany County Fairgrounds is canceled for Wednesday due to anticipated inclement weather.
Commented
