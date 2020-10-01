ANNAPOLIS — Maryland child care providers can now return to full teacher-to-child ratios and capacities for which they are licensed, State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon said.
Salmon and Gov. Larry Hogan made that and other announcements at a press conference Thursday.
Child care providers must continue to adhere to health and safety protocols.
"Hopefully this action will assist in limiting the many unregulated and illegal child care providers and operators that have sprung up in recent months as pandemic pods where there are no criminal background checks, no oversight, and parents cannot be sure that their children are in a safe environment," Salmon said.
Hogan also said effective immediately, as result of new federal and state guidelines and advances in rapid COVID-19 testing, indoor visitation will begin in all nursing homes that are not experiencing a current COVID-19 outbreak or that have not had any new positive cases in the past 14 days.
In accordance with new federal guidelines, indoor visitation would not be permitted if the local jurisdiction's positivity rate rises above 10%, he said.
