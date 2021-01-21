ANNAPOLIS — There is no public health reason for school boards to keep students out of school, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
Maryland is "urgently calling" on all county school systems to immediately try to return to in-person instruction no later than March 1, he said.
Hogan said he wanted “to make it clear” to unions that he expect teachers to make every effort to return to the classroom.
The City of Chicago has cut pay for teachers that refuse to return to the classroom, South Carolina has threatened to revoke all teaching licenses, and Ohio will now only offer COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers in school systems that submit to continuing in-person learning, he said.
“We do not want to have to take such action here in Maryland,” Hogan said. “But if school systems do not immediately begin a good-faith effort to return to the classroom, we will explore every legal avenue at our disposal.”
