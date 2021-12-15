CUMBERLAND, Md. — A week after directing Maryland hospitals to update their emergency plans and bed capacity, Gov. Larry Hogan announced additional actions Wednesday to combat rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“As I announced last week, we are continuing to closely monitor the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and use every tool at our disposal to make sure our hospitals have the resources they need to prepare for this and future surges,” Hogan said in a news release. “These are important actions, but getting vaccinated or boosted continues to be the single most important thing Marylanders can do to protect against these dangerous COVID-19 variants.”
The Maryland Health Department and other state agencies have been working with hospitals and the Maryland Hospital Association since November to ensure patient bed capacity, the governor's office said.
As of Wednesday morning, 1,151 Marylanders were hospitalized because of COVID-19, which was 22 fewer than Tuesday but more than double the number hospitalized this time last month. State and local surveillance figures, including daily case count, death toll, testing volume and positivity rate, remained unavailable Wednesday after a cyberattack more than a week ago on the Maryland Department of Health.
Hogan said a Surge Operation Center will manage the state's daily operations surrounding a sustained COVID-19 surge at hospitals, including a potential sudden influx of unvaccinated patients.
The center will be coordinated directly with hospitals; facilitate emergency department patient transfers to mitigate hospital surge capacity; and assist with maintaining intensive care unit transfers.
Hospitals were also ordered to take actions when hospitalizations hit certain patient thresholds. At 1,200, for example, all staffed bed capacity will be made available and scheduling of non-urgent medical surgeries that would result in an overnight stay would be reduced. At 1,500, hospitals were directed to implement their pandemic plans.
Hospitals have also been directed to optimize existing bed capacity; redeploy staff or alter staffing models; and reduce non-urgent and elective procedures and surgeries.
Gift card incentive
In an effort to encourage Medicaid recipients to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Maryland Department of Health’s Medicaid program on Wednesday announced support for a vaccine incentive program sponsored by the HealthChoice managed care organizations.
The HealthChoice COVID-19 Gift Card Program lasts until the end of March 2022. Unvaccinated HealthChoice participants ages 12 and older who complete a full two-dose Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series or who receive a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine within this time frame can claim a $100 COVID-19 gift card from their managed care organizations.
“Unvaccinated Marylanders remain at the highest risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and its highly contagious variants,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “This incentive for our Medicaid population, whose vaccination rate is much lower compared to other Marylanders, is intended to keep them safe and protected against this deadly disease.”
Details about the program are available through the GoVAX Call Center, 855-MD-GoVAX.
New lab, faster results
Allegany County health officials said Wednesday a new testing lab was being used to process COVID-19 samples collected during drive-thru clinics at the county fairgrounds. The change to CIAN Diagnostics of Frederick will "result in faster delivery of lab specimens and quicker turnaround time for test results," health officials said in a news release.
Testing is conducted Mondays from 2-7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Vaccines
Appointments are available for two upcoming Moderna vaccine booster clinics. Links to register for the Dec. 22 and 29 clinics can be found on the health department's Facebook page or call 240-650-3999.
The health department holds a walk-in clinic each Wednesday at the fairgrounds from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., with first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine available to those 18 and older; first and second doses of the Pfizer baccine available to those 12 and older; and Pfizer booster doses available to those 16 and older.
About 48.6% of Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Statewide, 69.5% of Marylanders are fully vaccinated.
