CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan glanced at empty seats inside Greenway Avenue Stadium and talked of a future return trip to Cumberland under more normal circumstances.
“I want to come back for a football game, maybe come back for Homecoming,” he said. “I want to see all those stands filled with people that are safe.”
Hogan was at the stadium to tour a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students ages 12 and older.
While in Western Maryland, Hogan also visited the America’s VetDogs Program at Western Correctional Institution, West Side Elementary School and Fore Axes, an axe-throwing and golf simulator lounge in downtown Cumberland.
As Hogan entered the vaccination clinic, a member of his staff directed reporters to follow the governor.
Allegany County Public Schools on Tuesday had also said media outlets were free to cover the event. Allegany County Health Department Public Information Coordinator Brenda Caldwell denied access to the clinic only for reporters, however. She cited privacy issues as the reason to block a half-dozen news organizations including the Cumberland Times-News, WCBC radio and Hagerstown-based WDVM from entering the clinic.
Other folks, including local elected officials, were permitted inside the clinic.
After the tour, Hogan credited vaccination efforts across the state for progress in the battle against COVID-19.
“I just want to thank everybody and just encourage folks that if you haven’t gotten a chance to get vaccinated, please do so,” he said. “The kids are really doing a great job coming out here.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 67% of adults across the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.
Hogan talked of a sharp recent drop in virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“The results have been dramatic,” he said. “The state is in such better shape (and) all of our numbers are the best they’ve ever been throughout the entire pandemic.”
Hogan also answered questions from reporters, including whether the vaccine could be made mandatory for children entering school in the fall.
“It’s not something that we would be recommending from the state,” he said. “We’re just going to do everything we possibly can to encourage more people to get vaccinated.”
At roughly 34%, the Allegany County vaccination rate is significantly lower than the statewide percentage of the population that’s gotten at least one dose.
“Here, if one of those dangerous (COVID-19) variants show up and you have more than half the people unvaccinated, it’s gonna be a real problem and we’ll have the hospitals filling up again,” Hogan said.
When asked about the greatest lesson he learned during the pandemic, Hogan talked of the incredibly tough experiences folks across the state faced.
“When I lifted all the restrictions and the mask mandate it had been one year, two months and 10 days and I can tell you that I didn’t sleep hardly any of those nights,” he said. “I know our team was working around the clock.”
“We just had to beg to keep people alive,” he said. “But the main thing that I take away from this really is the incredible resilience of Marylanders and the way they come together when there’s a crisis to help one another. It’s just something I’ll never forget.”
What others said
Sen. George Edwards (R-Allegany, Garrett, Washington) said the local delegation encourages folks to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
“Back in the years they developed the vaccine for polio,” he said. “I remember in school they’d get you in line to give you these sugar cubes that were dipped in something and that was the vaccine.”
Cumberland City Councilman Richard "Rock" Cioni praised Hogan’s work during the pandemic.
“Nationwide, (Hogan) has been one of the great leaders consistently with COVID,” he said. “I’m absolutely proud of him as a governor.”
Caiden Kremer, 15, was happy to be vaccinated Wednesday.
“I’d rather be safe,” he said.
Isaac Holliday, 15, shared that sentiment.
“I am relieved,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for this for a year.”
Leigh Ann Wiltison was at the vaccination clinic with her daughter Meredith Munday, 15, who played soccer and basketball before the pandemic stopped the activities. Both of them said they were glad for COVID-19 vaccinations.
“I really missed the sports and I know she did, too,” Wiltison said.
Tammy Fraley is an Allegany County school board member, president of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, and a mom.
She was pleased Hogan visited Allegany County to support the vaccination clinic for children.
“I think it’s a good thing he’s bringing it to the kids,” Fraley said.
Walk-in clinic scheduled
ACHD will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Allegany County Fairgrounds Multipurpose Building from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
No appointment is needed for Allegany County residents age 18 and older.
Marylanders that have not been vaccinated are encouraged to visit one of the 3,000 points of distribution across the state, directly schedule an appointment at covidvax.maryland.gov, or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
