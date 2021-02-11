ANNAPOLIS — Plans are underway for mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in areas including Western Maryland, but so far, there’s not enough supply to meet demand, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
As of that time, the state had administered 785,170 vaccines to the 2.1 million Marylanders that are eligible.
Maryland can administer between 50,000 to 100,000 shots per day as soon as they’re allocated by the federal government.
“The basic problem is pretty simple, we need more damn vaccines,” Hogan said.
“If I needed to drain the entire rainy day fund to buy enough vaccines for every eligible Marylander, I would do so today,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have no control whatsoever over this supply problem. Only the federal government can buy the vaccines, and only the federal government can send us the vaccines.”
Hogan said he received an invitation to visit the White House Friday and hopes to discuss the situation with President Joe Biden.
So far, 100% of the state’s COVID-19 doses have been distributed to providers, and 78% of all first doses received have been administered, Hogan said.
“Most of the rest of them are already scheduled and spoken for,” he said.
“At this point, we are simply waiting every week for more vaccines to arrive,” Hogan said and added everyone who lives or works in a Maryland nursing home has been offered the vaccine.
Vaccination clinics in most assisted living facilities are complete.
Clinics are also underway in independent living facilities across the state.
Some local leaders, however, said they want the state “to go backward” and to simply give the 24 local health departments “a monopoly on all the doses,” Hogan said.
“That is absurd, and it is simply not a realistic way to vaccinate millions of people all across the state,” Hogan said.
Hogan directed state health officials to provide county leaders with four-week projections for vaccine allotments for their local health department clinics.
When the vaccine becomes available, community leaders should promote its safety and effectiveness, Brig. Gen. Janeen Birkhead, Maryland’s chief equity officer for vaccine development, said.
“With targeted investments in education, outreach, vaccine locations, we can mitigate the impact of inequality of the vaccine and what we’re seeing in the uptick of vaccine,” she said.
Vaccination appointment information
For updates on when appointments for Maryland’s mass vaccination sites will be available, state residents can text MDREADY to 898-211.
In addition, next week a statewide call center will be launched to assist Marylanders with making appointments for the mass vaccination sites.
Visit COVIDvax.maryland.gov to find local vaccination providers.
Because supply remains limited, vaccinations will only be given by appointment.
“All appointments will continue to fill up very quickly,” Hogan said.
Hospitals and schools
Hogan said limited visitation will resume at hospitals subject to policies set by each facility, and state health officials will issue guidance.
Additionally, limited indoor visitation at nursing homes with proper COVID-19 testing protocols in place will begin March 1.
The governor also announced additional support for schools to reopen.
Roughly a million COVID-19 rapid antigen and full diagnostic tests by the end of June will be available to public and nonpublic schools that want to launch a new, or supplement an existing, testing program.
“As of today, 22 of our 24 county school systems have already begun in-person instruction or have agreed to do so by March 1st,” Hogan said.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are expected Friday to provide guidance for school systems to safely reopen.
Similar to the state’s policy, the CDC does not require teachers to be vaccinated in order to return to school buildings.
The state will also offer schools an unlimited supply of personal protective equipment, and more than $1 billion in funding to help children return to classrooms, Hogan said.
State, local cases
The Maryland Department of Health Thursday reported 1,199 new COVID-19 cases, 21 additional deaths and 10 fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily COVID-19 positive case rate was 5.08% statewide, with Allegany County at 4.32%, Garrett County at 3.42% and Washington County at 8.32%.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 20.9 statewide, with Allegany County at 19.68, Garrett County at 9.36 and Washington County at 27.33.
Masks still needed
Dr. Ted Delbridge, executive director of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, said more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients remain in Maryland hospitals.
That number has been declining since it peaked Jan. 11, he said.
“During this most recent (COVID-19) surge, less than 25% of hospitalized patients required ICU-level care compared to 40% in the spring,” Delbridge said.
“We are by no means out of the fight and we have quite a way to go,” he said. “However, we are optimistic that COVID-19 hospitalizations will continue to improve in the near term, and that’s a good news story. We also remain vigilant with no plan to stand down.”
Governor adviser Dr. David Marcozzi from the University of Maryland Medical System said people that have been vaccinated should continue to wear masks.
“The vaccine will protect you from getting sick, but you could still spread (COVID-19) to those who might become sick who have not been vaccinated,” he said. “This is even more important as we continue to see new variants that are perhaps more transmissible than the original strain.”
