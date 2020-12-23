BALTIMORE — Gov. Larry Hogan talked of “vials of hope” as he marked the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Maryland nursing homes.
Hogan and Health Facilities Association of Maryland President Joe DeMattos on Wednesday were at Franklin Woods Center where staff and residents received injections to fight the global pandemic.
“This is a very hopeful and positive day,” Hogan said.
DeMattos said the vaccines “are a first step back to normalcy.”
Skilled nursing and rehabilitation patients, residents and staff were prioritized to get the vaccine because they are most at risk for serious complications resulting from COVID-19, he said.
“It is going to take time to deploy this vaccine,” DeMattos said of delivering the it to nursing homes across the state. “We are going to be working diligently in the coming weeks to make that happen.”
Simultaneously, people must continue to fight the virus, he said.
“Now is not a time to lose focus,” DeMattos said.
The Maryland Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,465 new cases of COVID-19, 49 more deaths and 59 additional hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
Allegany County topped Maryland’s seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people at 78.31, Garrett County was second highest at 76.71, Washington County was third at 75.38 and the statewide average was 37.89.
Washington County led the state’s daily positivity COVID-19 case rate at 14.64%, followed by Garrett County at 13.09%, Allegany County at 12.47%, and the statewide average was 7.36%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.