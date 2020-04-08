Hunter Douglas tells employees to stay home

CUMBERLAND — While it’s unclear whether Hunter Douglas was closed on Wednesday in a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19, the company reportedly told production employees to not show up for work.
Employees of the company, which manufactures and markets custom-made window coverings and architectural products, that now work from home were reportedly instructed to continue that practice.
The Cumberland Times-News on Wednesday called several Hunter Douglas officials who said they couldn’t comment on the situation but would try to find someone at the company who could. It was unclear when workers would return to the plant, which is located at the North Branch Industrial Park.
Additionally, the Allegany County Health Department did not respond when asked whether it had closed or investigated Hunter Douglas or any other local businesses.
“There are reports of a few businesses that are failing to comply with the law and who are potentially putting their customers and their staff at risk,” Gov. Larry Hogan said during a press conference in Baltimore on Tuesday.
At that time, he gave local health departments power to modify, severely limit or shut down "essential" businesses and facilities that fail to comply with safety requirements that pertain to limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Hogan’s latest order also empowers state and local law enforcement agencies to assist local health officers in the enforcement.
"Failure to obey the order may be punishable by up to a year in jail or up to a $5,000 fine or both," he said.
In October, Hunter Douglas held a festival at its Cumberland facility, which is the company’s largest fabric plant and at that time employed 800 people, to honor “100 years of innovation.”
On Wednesday, Maryland saw 1,158 new instances of COVID-19, which marked by far the largest 24-hour increase and raised cases of the disease across the state to 5,529.
Of 454 people tested for the virus in Allegany County, nine were positive, 400 negative and 45 results were pending.
The Garrett County Health Department reported that of 163 specimens tested for COVID-19, four were positive, 116 negative and 43 results were pending.
“The Maryland state map currently shows a fifth case in Garrett County. However, due to an issue with the patient's reported address, the county of residence is not Garrett. The issue has been reported to the state for correction,” the Garrett County Health Department said via news release.
In West Virginia, Hampshire County’s health department and emergency management office confirmed a third positive COVID-19 case.
West Virginia had at least 483 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to numbers released by the state Department of Health and Human Resources — 70 more cases than were reported Tuesday.
Locally, Mineral County had three cases, Hardy had two, Preston, six and Morgan, four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.