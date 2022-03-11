CUMBERLAND — Allegany County's COVID-19 markers continued to improve Friday, an "encouraging" sign as the area recovers from the rampant spread of the omicron variant.
No new county cases and zero deaths were reported Friday and eight cases were reported Thursday, according to state data.
“These statistics are very encouraging,” Brenda Caldwell, spokesperson for the Allegany County Health Department, said Friday.
At 8.32, Allegany County's case rate per 100,000 population, a measure of new coronavirus cases per day, was near the state average 5.09. The case rate is at its lowest point since last summer. It topped out at 289.5 Jan. 8.
The county's positivity rate, 2.61%, was just off the state average 1.61%.
Allegany County is designated as a medium COVID-19 transmission community by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That ranking is based on new cases, hospital admissions and percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients.
Caldwell said the health department would reduce its coronavirus updates to one per week beginning March 18.
The health department offers free COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals ages 12 and older on Wednesdays at the Allegany County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is needed for first and second doses of Moderna vaccine (age 18+) and first, second and booster doses of Pfizer vaccine (age 12+). Appointments are recommended for the Moderna booster vaccine, which can be scheduled at the website health.maryland.gov/allegany. Click on the preferred clinic date.
For assistance registering for an appointment, call the COVID-19 call center at 240-650-3999. Vaccines and boosters are also widely available at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics and some primary care providers.
