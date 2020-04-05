FROSTBURG — Whether by choice or decree, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a higher portion of the population than normal is now engaging in some form of quarantine or social isolation. And while it helps to prevent viral infection, the isolation can present its own challenges.
Some signs to look out for that being alone may be getting to you are changes in mood — feeling more sad or nervous — that don’t seem to go away, not finding pleasure in activities you used to enjoy, significant changes in appetite or sleep and having thoughts of harming yourself or others, said Dr. Susan Mandell, clinical director for counseling and psychological services at Frostburg State University.
Physical symptoms such as racing heartbeat, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or shakiness are often related to anxiety that engaging in deep breathing can help to alleviate, she said.
“It is normal to feel impacted by the coronavirus concerns and the significant changes to everyone’s lives that are being caused by the quarantine,” Mandell said. “However, if these changes last for two weeks or longer and/or cause you to be unable to engage in normal daily activities such as sleeping, eating, getting out of bed or taking care of your personal hygiene, reaching out to a mental health provider is recommended. Many therapists have begun to utilize telehealth for the delivery of services and you may be able to meet with someone over the phone or internet.”
Physical activity, and it doesn’t have to be strenuous, can help alleviate such feelings.
“It can act as a distraction from life’s stresses and can also boost your mood through the release of endorphins,” Mandell said. “You should only engage in the level of physical activity that is recommended by your doctor. This can be as simple as taking a walk around the neighborhood or engaging in some light stretching.”
Mandell said to focus on an activity you enjoy.
“While team sports may not be appropriate at this time, you may enjoy talking to a friend or family member on the phone while you take a walk around the block,” she said. “Any types of activities that you enjoyed before the quarantine can be used as a distraction from the current circumstances. You may find that this is a good time to try out new activities as well.”
On top of active engagement, maintaining some level of routine such as going to sleep and waking up around the times you normally would, getting dressed for the day as if you were going to work, maintaining a healthy diet and meal intervals, blocking off times for work, school and stress releasing activities can help reduce anxiety and help you exert focus on things you can control, Mandell said.
“Technology can be a great way to stay connected to friends and family during the quarantine. There are also apps geared toward meditation and breathing for relaxation that can help to relieve stress and anxiety,” she said. “Technology may also provide a distraction to your current stressors.”
There are, however, some things you should probably try to avoid because they could make matters worse. Being up on the news is helpful, but spending too much time on social media and news consumption can get overwhelming, leading to increases in panic or depression, Mandell said.
And while in-person contact may not be a possibility, cutting off all contact can intensify feelings of loneliness. So staying connected through technology can help in reducing that feeling.
If you’re feeling anxious about COVID-19 or are in a crisis, text HOME to 741741. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s number is 1-800-273-8255. And the TREVOR project, geared toward LGBTQ individuals having suicidal thoughts, can be contacted at 1-866-488-7386.
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.