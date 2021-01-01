LAVALE — Cecil Bell was strong and full of energy. His regular activities ranged from extensive yard work to lifting 50-pound boxes of produce for the local food bank.
He spent much of his time volunteering to help others.
He and his wife, Marsha — a priest associate at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Cumberland — were childhood friends in Sweeny, Texas, and in 2015 reconnected at their 50-year high school reunion.
They married the following year and lived in LaVale.
“Hospitality, friendliness, work for the needy,” is part of the way Marsha Bell describes her husband.
She also laughs when she lovingly refers to him as “Bubba.”
The couple traveled the globe and recently bought an SUV to visit friends and family across the U.S.
“We did a lot of things in five years,” Marsha Bell said. “That’s what we thought the rest of our life was gonna look like.”
Then suddenly, the man she so dearly loved was gone.
Getting COVID-19
Marsha Bell, 73, woke the morning of Monday, Nov. 2, with chills.
“I knew that I needed to go get a (COVID-19) test,” Bell said. “The way things are set up in Allegany County, unless you’re really sick, you’re going to go to the emergency room and get sent back home again.”
She went to an urgent care medical facility and was tested.
Her temperature continued to rise Tuesday.
“I was getting sicker and sicker,” she said. “Finally, I got an email (from the health department) saying I had tested positive.”
Wednesday, her husband took her to UPMC Western Maryland where she was admitted.
Later that day, Cecil Bell was tested for the virus, and received his positive results Thursday.
He developed a fever and was admitted to the hospital Friday evening by which point he required high levels of oxygen.
“So he’s already two full days behind me in getting treatment,” Marsha Bell said.
“We were two doors down from each other and for whatever reason, the hospital would not let us be in a room together,” Marsha Bell said. “Both of us had huge (private) rooms.”
The couple talked via phone.
On Nov. 9, she was discharged from the hospital.
Cecil Bell remained in the hospital where on Nov. 10 he had his 73rd birthday.
“I was still quite sick and on pretty high levels of home oxygen,” Marsha Bell said. “I couldn’t do anything.”
The Bells had spent time with Emmanuel Parish Rev. Martha Macgill and her husband. Both of them also tested positive for the virus but had mild symptoms.
“We all had COVID at exactly the same time,” Marsha Bell said.
Macgill and her husband helped care for Marsha Bell inside her home.
People from various local religious groups and neighbors did whatever they could to help Marsha Bell. They ran errands, and arranged for prescriptions and food deliveries.
“I have had so many people do things for me. They have just been fabulous,” Marsha Bell said.
Saying ‘goodbye’
Cecil Bell was soon moved from the hospital’s COVID-19 ward to the intensive care unit.
“All of a sudden, he got to the place where he was gonna have to be put on a ventilator,” Marsha Bell said.
A doctor allowed her to visit her husband for one hour before he was sedated and placed on the breathing machine.
“From then on, he was unconscious,” Marsha Bell said.
“I was well cared for but the horrible part of it was having to lay in my house by myself hour after hour knowing that my husband was dying,” she said.
“I was numb,” Marsha Bell said.
“The doctor called me in the afternoon before Thanksgiving and said, ‘I can’t do any more for him. He’ll never be alive to leave this hospital,’” she said.
Soon after, Macgill took Marsha Bell to the hospital to be with her husband just before he was removed from life support.
“I put my red stole on, I had my prayer book … and all the things that I would do if I was going to attend the bedside of the death of a parishioner,” Marsha Bell said and added that hospital officials also dressed her and Macgill in full protective gear before they were in the room with Cecil Bell.
Marsha Bell held her cell phone, in a protective plastic bag, to her husband’s ear.
“His daughters wanted to tell him goodbye, and how much they loved him,” Marsha Bell said.
“Martha and I did the prayers,” Marsha Bell said, ‘The Commendation of the Dying.’”
After Cecil Bell was removed from life support, his wife was alone with him to say a final goodbye.
She sang “Steal Away to Jesus” over him as he was dying.
Stigma and secrets
Bell has been virus-free for weeks and her health is improving, but she still requires medical oxygen as her lungs recuperate from the damage the disease caused.
“(The oxygen) makes me look sick,” she said and talked of a stigma that surrounds COVID-19 survivors that require medical equipment.
“A pariah or a leper is what I feel like because so many people are afraid. … People need to stop being afraid of people that have recovered (from COVID-19),” she said.
“Here I am a widow and nobody was even coming in to hug me except Martha and her husband,” Bell said. “I have felt the rejection (and) I still know that some people are afraid of me.”
Bell also wants people to be open about their experiences with COVID-19.
“This is not a disease to be tampered with or to be ignored or called a hoax,” she said. “My husband was totally healthy right up until we got sick.”
Cecil Bell was a “very able-bodied, healthy, swing-a-sledge-hammer” type of man, she said.
“The fact that he died just tells me that your health going into (COVID-19) is not really critical always,” she said.
“I would encourage people, when their loved ones actually die from this, to quit acting like it’s some kind of a shame and a secret,” Bell said.
“I want (it shouted) from the rooftops that he died of this, because it was unnecessary,” she said.
“When I wrote my husband’s obituary, I started it and stopped it with this being a COVID situation,” Bell said.
COVID-19 should have never spread so very rapidly, she said.
“There are other countries that know how to shut it down,” Bell said of controlling the disease. “We have failed miserably in this country and a lot of it has to do with rugged individualism. … All this stuff has added up to a terrible tragedy.”
The future
Bell and Macgill hosted a small and private service of repose at Emmanuel Parish to honor Cecil Bell’s memory.
“The people that were with me were all very dear and close to both my husband and me,” she said.
Cecil Bell’s ashes will rest in Emmanuel’s Chapel of the Resurrection “until I am able to have a memorial service in the way that I want to and include all the people that can come,” Bell said and added that because of COVID-19, she doesn’t know when that can happen. “It will be a very lovely, full of music, service.”
Bell faces a future that will never resemble the plans she and her husband made together.
“There’s a lot of suffering involved here on my part,” she said. “It’s been emotional as well as sickness.”
Helping others
Bell said part of her mission moving forward will be to help other COVID-19 survivors, and promote understanding of their experiences.
Macgill said the Bells would do anything to help other people.
“Marsha and Cecil were a blessing to my husband and me personally and brought so much love and laughter into our lives,” she said. “They were a fun-loving couple … and brought that Texan flair to everything they did together.”
The Bells gave their hearts to the community, Macgill said.
“Whether it was faithfully working at the food bank, helping with St. Paul Lutheran’s after-school ministry or Bountiful Blessings, hosting Mountainside Baroque musicians, imagining a community restaurant downtown ... doing anything to support others in need and looking to grow the Cumberland community, you could count on them both,” Macgill said.
“Now, after finding and losing the love of her life, Marsha wants to continue to give back,” Macgill said. “Her wish to provide resources for those who are victims of the pandemic will be a balm to her and to the Cumberland community that she and Cecil love so much.”
Marsha and Cecil “Bubba” Bell were an extraordinary couple, well-matched and sparkling to behold, LaVale resident Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, their close friend, said.
“Their love for each other, discovered after years of friendship, was a radiant and joyous thing,” she said. “They only had five blessed years together as a married couple, but they packed so much bliss into those years that I hope those memories will last Marsha a lifetime, though God knows they shouldn’t have had to.”
Marsha Bell is a feisty, no-nonsense southerner “full of joie de vivre, and Bubba, whose smile could power a hundred suns, were partners in love, in work, in faith and in play,” McDaniel-Weissler said.
“Bubba will be missed by so many, but none more than his adored wife,” she said.
Reach Marsha Bell at pastortambourine@gmail.com.
•••
The obituary of Cecil Bell:
LAVALE — Cecil George Bell Jr., 73, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, a healthy, vibrant man, who was a martyr to the COVID-19 virus that is sweeping the nation. He was born Nov. 10, 1947, in Houston, Texas, and grew up in Sweeny, Texas, his childhood home till high school graduation in 1966. Cecil attended Wharton County Junior College, Sam Houston University and also additional college courses while in the U.S. Air Force. Cecil lived in LaVale and is survived by his wife, the Rev. Dr. Marsha Spain Bell. He is the son of the late Cecil George Bell Sr. and Ann Quinley Bell. He has two surviving sisters, Nancy Bell Hanson and husband, Henry Hanson, of College Station, Texas, and Rhonda Bell Finley, of Clute, Texas. He leaves behind three daughters, Traci Bell Faas and husband, Alan Faas, of El Campo, Texas, Tina Bell Joyner and husband, Michael Joyner, of Panama City, Fla., and Tami Bell, of Choctaw, Okla. His grandchildren include Megann Faas, Courtney Faas, Ryan Joyner, Matthew Joyner, Daniel Joyner, Caden Joyner, and Ty Bell. Other beloved family include niece, Christie Hanson, of Bryan, Texas;, his Dear Aunt Jeannie of Bay City, Texas, and lifelong friend and buddy, Gary Lee Dixon and wife, Carla Dixon, of Houston, along with Maggie Dixon, and Bradley Dixon “nephew” and wife, Alexandra, of San Diego, Calif. Cecil was a career Airman in the U.S. military and served around the world as a radar operator on a Boeing 707 AWACS plane. Later in his military career, he was an Air Force recruiter in Houston. After his military career, Cecil worked with his childhood friend, Ray Whitmire, in his piano rebuilding, refinishing and tuning operation in Houston and later at historic River Oaks Country Club as head of security operations. Cecil and his wife, Marsha, were childhood friends who reconnected at their 50th high school class reunion in 2015. They quickly married and enjoyed the most joyful, loving relationship of their lives. Cecil joined Marsha in Cumberland, where she was serving as pastor of Saint Paul Lutheran Church. They married on January 21, 2016. Cecil joined wholeheartedly into the ministries at Saint Paul’s. He was a hard worker in Bountiful Blessings ministry, in charge of all inventory, procurement, storage and distribution of items provided to the community that are not covered under the SNAP food stamp program such as cleaning supplies, paper goods, and personal care items. He also was a member of the kitchen crew for Saint Paul’s APPS (a place people share) after-school program, which included a full home-cooked meal which children enjoy in a loving, supportive and inclusive environment. For five years, Cecil shopped weekly at the Western Maryland Food Bank for non-perishables as well as gleaned produce and bakery items that supported the full meals that are served in these programs. He became a beloved fixture at the food bank. Cecil was a member of Saint Paul’s Church Council. Cecil was a supporter and worker in Mountainside Baroque Early Music Collective and its yearly concert series. Having the gift of hospitality, Cecil and Marsha hosted and welcomed into their home Baroque musicians from around the country and the world, and Cecil was beloved of musicians who came throughout the year, particularly “his girls”, Janna Critz, Rebecca Beasley, Brandy Berry Benson, and Sarah Lynn, in whom he took so much joy and pride. Cecil was an avid domino and card player and shared many nights of eating, drinking, and gaming with friends of all ages and backgrounds. He was a proud “Hare” spouse of the female clergy known collectively as the Bible Bunnies (Martha Macgill, Rebecca Vardiman, Caroline Kelly, and Ann Atkinson). Nothing made him happier than to barbeque for the Bunnies and Hares at their many dinners, cookouts, anniversaries, holiday observances and celebrations. He so loved his fellow Hares, who were dear friends to him (Bryan Kelleher, Nelson Clevenger, Jim Mooney, and Hal Atkinson). Cecil and Marsha enjoyed numerous adventures and extensive travel in their whirlwind five years of marriage. They traveled to New York City, Italy, Germany, twice to Costa Rica and to Nicaragua on a mission trip with their home congregation from Sweeny, Texas, now pastored by John and Lisa Price, Marsha’s sister and brother-in-law. Sadly, a trip to South Africa never came to pass. Cecil loved the several times he and Marsha went to the Spoleto music and arts festival in Charleston, S.C. He especially enjoyed concerts on grand pipe organs as well as singers of every style. He loved Broadway plays, baseball, theatre, historic sites and monuments, the Smithsonian, his Ford F-150 pick-up, his yard and flowers. But, most of all he loved Marsha and Marsha’s cooking and baking for him, particularly cherry and lemon meringue pies. Heartbreakingly, Cecil’s vibrant life was cut short by a pandemic that should never have been allowed to reach the proportions that have become a nightmare pandemic. All who loved Cecil know that his was a life that would have done more and served more for many years to come. Rest in peace, Cecil, man of God and sparkling member of the community. Memorial services will be held locally at a safer time at the convenience of the family. Announcement will be made in the newspaper. Inurnment will also be at a later time in Cecil and Marsha’s hometown of Sweeny, near the graves of both of their parents. Memorial contributions may be made to Western Maryland Food Bank, P.O. Box 243, Cumberland, MD 21502.
