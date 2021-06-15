CUMBERLAND — Carmen Bryant Jackson was born and raised in Chicago and lived in the Cabrini–Green Homes public housing project before she left for college.
The experience of growing up in extreme poverty gave her a unique outlook.
Jackson later became a successful community leader in Allegany County, which has been her home for decades.
“I view most social issues from the view of what it felt like to be overlooked, not well provided for and always feeling unsafe,” she said via email. “So when there is a situation such as the COVID-19 virus, I immediately recognize that the people (from) my low-class community would always be underserved.”
Jackson was already in mourning when the pandemic struck her family.
“While I was in the process of grieving from the death of my mother, in December of 2020 my brother Sam Bryant became afflicted with COVID-19,” Jackson said. “Listening to him on the phone describing his battle to simply breathe (was) heart breaking.”
Four months later, her brother died from the virus.
“This was devastating to me and my entire family,” she said. “It was further devastating that I was unable to make the trip to Chicago to attend his funeral. This feeling of non-closure about his passing is still with me.”
Jackson said she feels certain that if her brother could have lived long enough to get the COVID-19 vaccination “he would still be with us.”
When the vaccine later became available locally, Jackson “tried all I could” to get it.
“I found this plight to be next to impossible,” she said.
“I could not figure out the process to get on the computer and secure an appointment to get the vaccine,” Jackson said and added several people unsuccessfully tried to help her.
“Eventually, I was in bed one morning in tears because I felt left out and trapped with no solution in sight,” she said. “At this very low point in this journey it came to me, if I couldn’t figure this out with owning a computer and all the help that I had, what about my people, people without a computer or a car, they had little or no hope in getting vaccinated.”
Eventually, Jackson reached the Allegany County Health Department and she and her husband were vaccinated.
“I became further concerned when I realized that the location for getting the vaccination was located in Rawlings,” she said. “Again for me that was not a problem, and again I thought what about my people who may not have transportation?”
The experience led her to help more folks get a COVID-19 vaccination.
“Now vaccines are readily available but we have to unite to encourage every member of our community who is eligible to get vaccinated,” Jackson said.
“Let’s get everything fully opened without any chance of having to shut down again,” she said. “You’re caring and protection of the ones you love can make sure there are no vacant seats at the Thanksgiving table this year.”
Today, Jackson said her mission is to encourage anyone that is hesitant to get vaccinated.
Jackson, past president of NAACP Branch 7007, and steering committee member of Allegany County Women’s Action Coalition, organized a special vaccination clinic for attendees of the upcoming Juneteenth celebration.
“At this time I am seeking donations to collect $1,000 in order to provide for a drawing to entice new individuals to get vaccinated,” she said of $500, $300 and $200 prizes.
“Your life matters, get your COVID-19 vaccination,” she said. “The life you save may be your own.”
Ann Bristow is a member of the local NAACP branch as well as the county’s Women’s Action Coalition.
She said Jackson’s idea for the Juneteenth vaccination clinic is needed.
“It’s a great way to reach people,” Bristow said. “It’s a powerful statement to see people of color in our community behind this effort.”
Vaccination clinics at community events help the health department reach county residents that might not have found time to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Allegany County Health Officer Jenelle Mayer said via email.
“We want to make it quick and easy for people to get their vaccine, protect themselves from COVID-19, and get back to doing the things they enjoy,” she said. “Don’t wait, vaccinate!”
