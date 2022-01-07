CUMBERLAND — New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 recommendations are expected to be discussed at Tuesday’s Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
The CDC Thursday updated its “Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools,” which includes isolation recommendations that were reduced from 10 to five days.
Allegany County Health Officer Jenelle Mayer is listed on the BOE meeting agenda to present the CDC’s latest update.
Boosters for adolescents
The CDC also adopted the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation to expand eligibility of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to children ages 12 to 15 years.
"CDC now recommends that adolescents age 12 and older should receive a booster shot 5 months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series," the Allegany County Health Department said via press release Friday. "At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 12-17."
Data show that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants.
"ACIP reviewed the available safety data following the administration of over 25 million vaccine doses in adolescents; COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective," the release stated.
School COVID-19 cases
ACPS Friday reported 69 staff members and 205 students had COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 3.
Additionally, 51 staff members and 271 students were quarantined, and “Mountain Ridge High School had one cohort that met the definition of a cohort outbreak,” ACPS said via press release.
The Maryland Department of Health on Wednesday updated its list of outbreak-associated COVID-19 cases in schools, which included:
• Allegany High School, 71
• Fort Hill High School, 67
• George's Creek Elementary, 3
• John Humbird Elementary School, 2
• Mountain Ridge High School, 62
ACPS meeting details
Tuesday's public BOE meeting is set for 5 p.m. and will be live streamed at http://bit.ly/ACPSMedia.
Other items on the meeting agenda include a school safety and security policy, Huber & Michaels audit, board budget priorities, and “motion to approve first reading of Bullying, Harassment or Intimidation.”
Upcoming vaccine clinics
On Jan. 12 at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave., a Moderna booster clinic will be held by appointment only for people ages 18 and older.
Register online at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/0921564101.
First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine for folks ages 18 and older; and first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 and older, are available without an appointment.
For help to register for an appointment, Allegany County residents can call 240-650-3999.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available in the community at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and some primary care providers.
"Allegany County continues to lag behind most of the state in COVID-19 vaccination rates," ACHD said. "Currently, only 49.2% of Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID, compared to 70.9% of Marylanders."
'Very high demand'
ACHD also reported that "there is currently a very high demand for testing at the free drive-thru clinic at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, with recent clinics seeing several hundred people."
Periods of high demand can result in lengthy wait times, and individuals seeking testing should expect long lines.
The testing clinic is open from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
ACHD does not offer COVID-19 testing at its Willowbrook Office Complex facilities.
Allegany County cases
ACHD reported 310 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 29 that brought the cumulative total to 12,641.
In that time period, there were two additional deaths, which means 298 Allegany County residents have died from COVID-19.
Allegany County on Friday had 175.62 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the statewide average of 208.33.
The county's positivity rate was 20.79%, and statewide average was 28.3%.
