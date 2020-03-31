CUMBERLAND — Ahead of primaries and a special election in congressional District 7, the League of Women Voters of Maryland offers the nonpartisan online election resource VOTE411.org.
The one-stop shop for election information provides simple, easy tools to help Maryland voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information and other helpful election information that voters can access from home.
“Voters in our state need simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process before they cast their ballot,” said Barbara Crain, LWVMD voter service chair “VOTE411 is the nation’s premier online election resource and the League of Women Voters of Maryland has published our voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for all of Maryland’s voters.”
VOTE411 helps millions of voters each year — many of them young people and first-time voters — learn about candidate stances, look up what’s on their ballot and find their polling place.
With candidate forums being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is particularly important for voters to have access to resources like VOTE411 in order to be informed and ready to vote. While it has been announced that all active registered voters in District 7 will be mailed ballots for the April 28 election, that option has not yet been formally adopted for the primary to be held June 2. For voters who would prefer to vote by mail, VOTE411 can be used to request an absentee ballot.
“The League of Women Voters of Maryland is glad that we are able to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to enable Maryland voters to have the information they need to participate in our democracy,” said Richard Willson, LWVMD co-president. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411 to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently in 2020.”
