CUMBERLAND — Maryland lawmakers on Friday voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a plan that calls for billions of dollars to increase public school funding over the next decade.
Proponents of the plan, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, say it will level educational inequities across the state, and help schools with high numbers of children in poverty.
The plan, which includes expanded early childhood education and increased teacher salaries, is based on recommendations from a multi-year study by a state group known as the Kirwan Commission, named for its chairman, former University System of Maryland Chancellor William “Brit” Kirwan.
Evan West, Allegany County Education Association’s UniServ director, said the veto override is “a huge step forward for students and educators here in Allegany County.”
The move will provide millions of dollars in new state resources to address needs “that have only become more serious since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said via email.
ACEA’s members have worked “heroically” over the past 11 months to ensure their students are getting the best education they can despite challenges surrounding the global pandemic, West said.
The members know the circumstances have been far from perfect, he said.
“Anyone who is serious about making up for the lack of our members’ in-person expertise welcomes this override,” West said. “ACEA welcomes the resources it will add to filling the gaps that existed before the pandemic and that have only gotten more dire since.”
While the plan is set to be phased in, it is estimated to cost $4 billion in fiscal year 2030, with local jurisdictions contributing to state funding to pay for it.
Lawmakers Friday also overrode Hogan’s veto to apply tax on digital advertising to help pay for the education plan.
Hogan said the plan can’t and won’t stand.
“Six years ago, I was elected governor because the people of Maryland were sick and tired of dozens of consecutive tax hikes with nothing to show for it,” he said via social media. “The legislation forced through by the General Assembly today takes us back to the failures of the past at the worst imaginable time.”
Kirwan disagreed.
“All Marylanders should rejoice over the General Assembly’s courageous action to override the veto of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future bill,” he said via press release. “As a result, desperately needed resources will now flow to the schools and children across the state, including an army of tutors, a significant expansion of community schools and preschools, greater support for teachers and much, much more. With this action, Maryland is now on track to develop a school system that will be the envy of the nation and as good as any in the world.”
Baltimore County elementary school teacher and Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost called the plan “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure that every student in every neighborhood has a great public school.”
In the wake of the pandemic, investing in schools and students through the Blueprint is more important and necessary than ever, she said via press release.
“Today, we celebrate the years of educator-led activism to bring us to this moment, as well as the hard work and overwhelming support of legislators to advance this transformational bill and pass a new funding formula that supports our students, educators, and schools,” Bost said.
Maryland Association of Boards of Education President Tammy Fraley, who is also an Allegany County Public Schools education board member, said she believes the plan will raise overall student academic achievement.
“Although the direct impact to Allegany County has been debated, it is clear that the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future includes the potential expansion of career and technical education, greater support for special education, the funding of pre-kindergarten programs (that) Allegany County has provided previously with local funding, and added focus on mental health and wrap-around services for all students, which will greatly benefit every student and family across the state,” she said via email. “I am personally concerned about the funding sources that will be utilized by the state to implement this plan, however, I am confident that the delegates and senators of the state of Maryland will work together to meet the challenge.”
