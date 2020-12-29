CUMBERLAND — After leading the state’s COVID-19 case rates for weeks, Allegany County’s numbers have fallen below several other jurisdictions. However, Allegany County health officials say people should stay home and social distance to fight further spread of the disease.
The county health department Monday reported 104 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths since Wednesday.
According to the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday, Allegany County’s seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 41.59, compared to the statewide average of 38.07.
Washington County had the highest rate at 88.05, followed by Somerset County at 65.81, Frederick County at 56.42 and Garrett County at 53.67.
Washington County also topped Maryland’s daily COVID-19 positivity case rate by jurisdiction at 17.94%, followed by Somerset County at 15.36%, and Garrett County at 15.11%.
The statewide rate was 8.1%, and Allegany County’s was 8.18%.
MDH also reported 1,878 new COVID-19 cases, 63 more deaths and 13 fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
Free local testing and masks
Garrett County residents now have free COVID-19 testing available Monday through Friday in various locations across Western Maryland, and free masks through #MasksOnMaryland will be given away at several of the sites while supplies last.
Testing is available for anyone with or without symptoms at 46 Business Park Drive in Accident from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. A doctor’s order is not required.
“Preregistration is recommended to speed up the process on the testing day,” the Garrett County Health Department said via press release.
Testing of people with COVID-19 symptoms is available at the Garrett County Health Department’s office at 1025 Memorial Drive, Oakland, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and folks should call 301-334-7697 for an appointment.
Drive-up testing is available with a doctor’s orders at Garrett Regional Medical Center from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. No appointment is required.
Testing is available for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave., from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. No appointments or doctor’s orders are not required.
Additional local COVID-19 resources:
• Visit garretthealth.org
• To schedule an influenza vaccination, call 301-334-7697
• For all other COVID-19 related questions, or to report a COVID-19 compliance issue, call the local COVID-19 Hotline number at 301-334-7698.
