CUMBERLAND — Marsha Bell continuously dialed a phone number Wednesday in an attempt to reserve a COVID-19 vaccination. The line remained busy, however, and she, like many other local folks, must wait for their shots.
On Monday, Maryland moved into Phase 1C of the plan, which includes state residents age 65 and older, workers in food and agriculture production, critical manufacturing, public mass transit, grocery stores, veterinary occupations, the U.S. Postal Service, and clergy and their support staff.
Because of her age and service, Bell, 73, a priest associate at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Cumberland, falls in the center of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine priority pyramid.
But there aren’t enough doses to go around and that, combined with the lack of a centralized agency to oversee the process for the community to register, leaves Bell and others scrambling to find and get the vaccine.
“It just seems like there’s got to be a better way,” she said and also talked of the need for specific protocol and therapeutic drugs for people that get sick with COVID-19.
Bell and her husband, Cecil, were diagnosed in the fall with the virus.
On Nov. 25, Cecil Bell, 73, died.
He was “a healthy, vibrant man, who was a martyr to the COVID-19 virus that is sweeping the nation,” Marsha Bell wrote in his obituary.
Vaccination stages
The Allegany County Health Department remains in Phase 1B of the vaccination plan, with emphasis on people age 75 and older, and K-12 educational staff.
“At this time, the Allegany County Health Department has not started vaccinating individuals 65 and older (in Phase 1C),” the department stated via press release Friday. “The timeframe for that transition is dependent upon how quickly more vaccine becomes available to complete 1B.”
Learn more at https://health.maryland.gov/allegany/Pages/Home.aspx.
The Garrett County Health Department is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and 1B due to the limited number of COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed to the county.
“We have the capacity to vaccinate more people, but the supply simply cannot keep up with the demand,” Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens said via press release. “We will not be able to move to Phase 1C until we have insured that those persons in Phase 1A and 1B have an opportunity to schedule an appointment.”
Learn more at https://garretthealth.org.
UPMC Western Maryland filled all of its COVID-19 vaccination appointments earlier this week for Allegany County residents age 65 and older, the health system’s website stated.
Learn more at https://www.wmhs.com/coronavirus-information/visitor-restrictions.
Ashley Flower, public relations manager of The GIANT Company, which operates the local Martin’s grocery stores, said its locations in LaVale and Hagerstown are participating in the state’s vaccination program.
“We began participating in the pilot program this week,” she said via email. “We have received a very limited supply of vaccines at two of our pharmacies.”
Vaccines are only available by appointment through the company’s website https://martinsfoods.com/pharmacy, and the number of available appointments is determined by the number of vaccines they receive.
“All appointments were filled within 20 minutes of posting our initial shipment,” Flower said.
The company gets its vaccine allocation from the Maryland Health Department, she said but didn’t specify how many doses they received.
“So far, we have only received the Moderna vaccine, however we are not able to choose,” Flower said.
Confidence campaign
Gov. Larry Hogan and other public officials Friday focused on a need to convince folks to get the vaccine.
They were at The Warehouse at Camden Yards to launch Maryland’s grassroots COVID-19 “vaccine confidence” campaign.
The outreach effort, GoVAX, encourages all Marylanders to protect themselves, their families, and communities by getting vaccinated when they become eligible.
“We will be taking this campaign to every corner of every community,” Hogan said. “We are all in this together and we are going to bring this pandemic to an end together.”
He announced that Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead of the Maryland National Guard will head up the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
“We must also recognize the power of information and the importance of credible messengers,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at the event. “Together, we are fully prepared to move swiftly to vaccinate Maryland as rapidly as the supply allows.”
State health officials developed GoVAX in collaboration with various stakeholder workgroups including local health departments, non-profit, community, and faith-based organizations, Maryland’s major healthcare institutions, and focus groups and research surveys.
“GoVAX complements the Maryland Department of Health’s Keep On campaign, which continues to remind Marylanders about the importance of slowing the spread of COVID-19 through preventative measures while more vaccines become available,” Hogan’s office said via press release.
GoVAX will run throughout 2021 and the campaign will evolve as vaccine supply increases and more Marylanders become eligible to receive vaccinations.
“As the state continues to roll out its vaccination program, Marylanders should keep on wearing their masks, washing their hands, and watching their distance to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the release stated.
Friday reports
The Maryland Health Department Friday reported 1,880 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths and 20 fewer hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.
The daily COVID-19 positivity rate statewide average was 5.94% with Allegany County at 6.15%, Garrett County at 7.1% and Washington County at 9.49%.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 32.41 statewide, with Allegany County at 25.97, Garrett County at 19.2 and Washington County at 41.42.
ACHD reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths, bringing the county’s cumulative case count to 6,143 with 180 fatalities.
For the week of Jan. 25-29, Allegany County Public Schools reported that two people within a district building tested positive for COVID-19.
“These individuals will complete the required isolation period,” the school system said via press release Friday. “Contact tracing in one of these cases indicted no close contacts and no need to quarantine staff. In the other case, close contacts were identified, and those individuals will complete the required quarantine period. Notification was provided to school employees that there was a case in the building.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.