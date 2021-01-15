CUMBERLAND — The speed and progress of Allegany County’s COVID-19 vaccination effort depends on the amount of vaccine received, local health department officials said Friday.
Currently, the Allegany County Health Department does not maintain a waitlist for vaccinations, ACHD Public Information Coordinator Brenda Caldwell said.
“All appointments are currently full, but new appointment dates will be announced as more vaccine is received,” she said via email. “At that time, Allegany County residents age 75 and older (or their family members, on their behalf) will be able to go online to https://health.maryland.gov/allegany to schedule an appointment.”
The health department is distributing vaccines “as quickly as we receive them following the priority groups established by the governor,” Caldwell said. ”The health department has been vaccinating those in Phase 1A since early January and we moved into Phase 1B, vaccinating individuals age 75 and older, on January 14.”
Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday announced a pilot program for COVID-19 vaccines to be administered at three Martin’s locations in Allegany and Washington counties, and 10 Walmart locations in Western Maryland and on the Eastern Shore.
As the federal allocation of vaccines increases, the state will bring more pharmacies and more locations online.
It remained unclear Friday evening which local stores will participate.
COVID-19 vaccinations continued in Garrett County Friday for people previously scheduled to be vaccinated.
“Today’s vaccine clinic depletes most of Garrett County’s allotment of vaccine received so far,” the Garrett County Health Department said via press release. “First doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to 5.7% of Garrett County residents, which is the highest rate in the state, and almost double the state rate of 3.0%.”
GCHD officials expect additional doses of the vaccine next week, and once the shipment arrives in the county, a registration link will be posted at garretthealth.org.
“At that time, persons age 75 and older will be eligible to sign up for these appointments,” the release stated. “When vaccine appointments become available for populations other than the 75+ age group, the health department will announce qualification requirements and instructions on how to schedule an appointment. There currently is no set timeline for the next groups to be vaccinated because of the uncertainty of the arrival of additional vaccine.”
Friday’s state and local COVID-19 numbersThe Maryland Health Department reported 2,924 new COVID-19 cases, 45 additional deaths and five more hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
Washington and Garrett counties had the state’s highest daily COVID-19 positivity rate 14.68% and 14.63% respectively. Allegany County’s rate was 6.18%, which was below the statewide average of 8.3%.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people statewide average was 51.85, with Allegany County at 38.34, Garrett County at 51.21 and Washington County at 81.43.
ACHD reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
“This brings the county’s cumulative case count to 5,839 with 165 deaths,” the department said via press release.
There will be no COVID-19 testing at the Allegany County Fairgrounds and no media release on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
For the week of Jan. 11-15, Allegany County Public Schools reported that two people that were in district buildings had tested positive for the virus.
“These individuals will complete the required isolation period,” ACPS said via press release. “Close contacts were identified and will complete a 14-day quarantine period. Notification was provided to school employees that there was a case in the building.”
GCHD reported a total of 1,689 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths due to the virus or its complications.
