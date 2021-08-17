CUMBERLAND — The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Allegany County is more than nine times higher than it was four weeks ago.
As the disease’s more aggressive delta variant drives cases to rapidly increase, state and local health department officials say they’re seeing more young patients with the virus.
Meanwhile, the number of local students vaccinated against COVID-19 remains low, and schools are set to open in the coming weeks.
In the past 30 days, there have been three cases of COVID-19 in infants under 1 year old, seven in children ages 1 to 5 years old, and 30 cases in kids between 6 and 18 years old, Allegany County Health Department Spokesperson Brenda Caldwell said via email Tuesday.
“Over the same time period a year ago, there were no cases under one year of age, (four) cases in children age 1 to 5 years old, and 14 cases in those age 6 to 18 years old,” she said.
“Like the rest of the state of Maryland and the nation, Allegany County is seeing a spike in cases of COVID-19, with 58 new cases identified since Friday,” ACHD said via press release Monday.
“As of August 15, 41.4% of Allegany County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 60.1% of all Marylanders. Health officials continue to urge unvaccinated members of the public to get their vaccine as soon as possible,” ACHD said.
Garrett County Health Department officials Tuesday also reported seeing more younger COVID-19 patients now than a year ago.
State health officials concurred.
“Recently we have been noticing more cases of younger people that are contracting COVID-19 or its variants,” Maryland Department of Health Deputy Director of Media Relations Charlie Gischlar said via email Tuesday.
At that time, MDH reported 851 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths and 35 new hospitalized patients with the disease across the state in the past 24 hours.
The statewide average daily COVID-19 case rate was 4.83%, with Allegany County at 6.08%, Garrett County at 6.71% and Washington County at 6.99%.
On July 20, MDH reported the daily rate was 1.65% statewide, with Allegany County at .66%, Garrett County at 1.07% and Washington County at 1.94%.
MDH reported Tuesday the seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 15.09 statewide, 20.69 in Allegany County, 15.76 in Garrett County and 21.66 in Washington County.
Vaccination information
ACHD offers free COVID-19 vaccinations every Wednesday on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road, Cumberland.
From 9 a.m. to noon the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are available for people age 18 and older.
From 1 to 4 p.m. the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is offered to people age 12 and older.
“No appointment needed,” ACHD stated. “Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.”
Due to an event involving the Allegany County Fairgrounds agriculture pavilion, COVID-19 testing Wednesday and Friday will temporarily relocate to the ballfield area of the fairgrounds.
Testing hours both days are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Next week, testing will resume under the pavilion from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at garretthealth.org or call 301-334-7698.
Mask mandate
Garrett College will reinstitute a universal indoor face mask requirement at all of its locations effective Aug. 23.
“This decision is a result of reviewing the latest (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance, and after consultation with local health officials,” college officials said via press release Tuesday.
“This requirement is for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” they said.
“Many factors contributed to this decision, including Garrett County’s relatively low vaccination rate (46% of those 12 and older) and its status as a county with a substantial level of community transmission,” college officials said.
The universal face mask requirement will remain in effect until available guidance indicates it is no longer necessary as a COVID-19 mitigation strategy, they said.
“If you have not already received the COVID vaccine, I strongly urge you consider doing so,” Garrett College President Richard Midcap said in a Monday morning email to college employees.
