OAKLAND — Statewide mandates and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for masking have eased up, but that doesn’t mean everyone should go without a mask, according to the Garrett County Health Department.
“It’s even more important to continue wearing masks if your immune system is compromised, or if you have other concerns about coming in contact with the COVID-19 virus,” Dr. Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer for Garrett and Allegany counties, said via press release Wednesday.
“Since many people will not be wearing masks, the mask you choose to wear should be one that offers you as much protection as possible,” she said.
A study done in California between February and December showed that using a face mask or respirator in indoor public settings was associated with lower odds of getting a COVID-19 infection, GCHD said.
Protection was the highest among those who reported wearing a face mask or respirator at all times.
Although consistent use of any face mask or respirator indoors was protective, the adjusted odds of infection were lowest among people who reported normally wearing an N95/KN95 mask, followed by wearing a surgical mask, GCHD said.
“I know most people are ready to get rid of the masks, but Garrett County’s COVID-19 numbers are still higher than most of the state’s, and our vaccination rate remains the lowest,” Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens via the release.
“Keep a mask handy in case you get into a situation where you feel uncomfortable,” he said.
“It’s also important to keep up with the other protective measures we have been promoting for the last two years: Wash your hands frequently, social distance when you can, outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor, stay home if you are sick, and let close contacts know if you test positive for COVID-19," Stephens said. "All of these things can help reduce the spread of the virus.”
Free KN95 masks are available at GCHD and Ruth Enlow Library branches across the county while supplies last.
Contact tracing changes
According to the Allegany County Health Department, the CDC “has announced that it is no longer recommending universal case investigation and contact tracing for COVID-19.”
Instead, the CDC recommends that local health departments prioritize investigations and contact tracing only for specific at-risk groups or settings such as congregate living facilities including long-term care, correctional facilities and homeless shelters, “and that investigations focus on cases with symptom onset or positive test in the preceding five days,” ACHD said via press release Wednesday.
The CDC cites higher levels of immunity in the community, as a result of both recovery from infection and vaccination, the availability of safe and effective vaccines, and increased use of self-tests are among factors that led to the shift in recommendations regarding case investigation and contract tracing.
Vaccinations and testing
ACHD offers free COVID-19 vaccinations for people ages 12 and older from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave.
No appointment is needed for first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older, and first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.
Appointments are required for the Moderna booster vaccine and folks may schedule an appointment at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
The next Pfizer vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 11 is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road.
Appointments are required and can be scheduled at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
For help to register, county residents can call 240-650-3999.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and some primary care providers.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is offered at the Allegany County Fairgrounds from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
State, local cases
ACHD reported that as of Tuesday, there were 23 new COVID-19 cases in Allegany County, which brought the cumulative total to 16,975.
At that time, one additional death raised the county’s cumulative total to 348, according to the health department.
Roughly 55% of the county was fully vaccinated.
The Maryland Department of Health Wednesday reported 405 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths and 17 fewer hospitalizations across the state.
The daily COVID-19 case rate was 2.06% statewide, 6.58% in Allegany County, 11% in Garrett County — the highest rate in Maryland, and 4.02% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 9 statewide, 23.94 in Allegany County, 41.85 in Garrett County — the highest rate in Maryland, and 10.03 in Washington County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.