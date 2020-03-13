CUMBERLAND — As President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the novel coronavirus pandemic, local health officials said they were implementing changes to help slow the spread of the disease.
But there’s still some confusion over the process to test folks for the virus, also referred to as COVID-19.
WJLA on Thursday reported that Ashley Golden, a nurse practitioner at Braddock Medical Group, contacted UPMC Western Maryland and was told to not bring a suspected coronavirus patient to the hospital.
And, the Allegany County Health Department told Golden they do not have coronavirus tests, the news organization reported.
Golden was unavailable for comment on Friday, said Braddock Medical Group owner Dr. Paul Livengood and added that the practice is independently owned.
“We had a patient who we considered testing,” he said and added the patient was not tested. “They did not meet the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.”
The rules generally pertain to folks that have either traveled recently, or had contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient.
There have been cases of people with few or no symptoms that have tested positive for the virus.
“I think all of us would want to test patients more widely,” Livengood said and added many procedural changes are underway to streamline the local testing process. “We’ve made a lot of progress … I see signs of things improving rapidly.”
Nancy Adams, senior vice president and chief operating officer at UPMC Western Maryland, said the hospital system is developing its own test for the virus.
Currently, specimens that UPMC obtains are sent to the appropriate health department for testing.
“When specimen collection for a patient is needed, we properly arrange for that, with full infection prevention precautions to ensure the safety of our staff, patients and visitors,” Adams said via email. “UPMC outpatient and Urgent Care clinicians will not collect specimen and request testing independently. Commercial laboratories have limited testing capabilities and long turn-around time, and do not do specimen collection.”
Most physician offices are not equipped to collect specimens using proper infection control protocols. Clinicians systemwide have been instructed on what to do if they believe a patient needs to be tested, "and our infection prevention team is available to help them 24/7 through an internal hotline," she said.
UPMC Western Maryland also added a triage tent in the parking lot immediately outside the emergency department to prevent potential overcrowding and address members of the public who come to the hospital believing they have coronavirus, Adams said.
“Hospital staff are monitoring emergency entrances to the hospital and are screening visitors to guide them to the appropriate area,” she said. “Due to the tent’s deployment, traffic patterns near the emergency department will be adjusted and spaces have been allocated to allow for additional parking.”
Adams said folks who suspect they have the virus, but are not experiencing a high fever or breathing problems, should call their primary care physician to get initial advice.
“Doing this from home is best for all and limits spread of any infection,” she said. “If you have high fever or breathing trouble, go to your emergency department. UPMC sites, including UPMC Western Maryland Emergency Department, are ready to provide care.”
Over the next 24 hours, UPMC Western Maryland will also implement a plan for staff members that are dealing with critical child care needs while schools have closed, and visitation limitations throughout the hospital based on the state requirements.
While there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allegany County on Friday, Brenda Caldwell, public information coordinator for the local health department, acknowledged the issue is “continually evolving.”
The public will be notified if there is a positive case in Allegany County, she said.
“Individuals who are experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and meet testing criteria are tested by a health care provider,” Caldwell said. “That specimen then goes to a private lab or the Maryland Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore.”
The Allegany County Health Department is notified when a patient is tested by a local health care provider and when the results come back, she said. “If there is a positive case, the health department is responsible for notifying potential contacts and taking public health actions to prevent the spread of disease.”
