CUMBERLAND — Carter Imes never imagined his new job in Gov. Larry Hogan’s office would thrust him in the middle of one of the biggest crises to ever hit Maryland.
Imes, a Cumberland native, began work Feb. 26 as a special assistant to Hogan, just as the COVID-19 epidemic was emerging.
“I knew that things would be fast-paced when I took the job,” Imes, 25, said, “but I would be lying if I said I was expecting a global pandemic involved as well.”
With an office beside Hogan on the second floor of the Annapolis Statehouse, Imes, a 2013 Allegany High graduate who quarterbacked the school’s football team, said his primary responsibility is performing advance work for media events and appearances to “make sure everything goes smoothly.”
Imes said he has set up arrangements for Hogan’s media appearances on all the major networks, including C-SPAN, CNN, CBS, Fox and others.
“Wherever he goes I’m involved,” Imes said. “But with the virus it has been pretty surreal. My first day of work, we were doing a couple of events that day beginning in D.C., and ended up at MEMA (Maryland Emergency Management Agency) in Owings Mills doing a press conference before there were any cases confirmed in Maryland.”
Imes talked of Hogan’s leadership ability as coronavirus cases continue to escalate in the state.
“He was, and remains, two steps ahead of most of the country,” Imes said. “He likes to joke with me about how my first day on the job was the day he gave that press conference.”
Imes also stood nearby March 5 when Hogan confirmed Maryland’s first cases after three Montgomery County residents tested positive for the virus. Hogan announced a state of emergency, which freed up $50 million in aid to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“I knew what I signed up for, and I am more than ready to take on whatever task is given to me in order to help Gov. Hogan,” Imes said. “I’m very grateful to be here. Given his track record of what he has gone up against and ultimately has defeated ... he displays confidence that wears onto myself and colleagues that says we will get through this crisis together.”
Imes, the son of Shannon and Rodney Imes of LaVale, served as chief of staff for Del. Wendell Beitzel for a year before landing the job in Hogan’s office.
Imes said he was concerned about leaving his position with Beitzel, a Republican who represents Garrett and Allegany counties.
“It was definitely very exciting when I got the job with the governor,” Imes said. “But my first thing was, I felt bad I had to leave Wendell. I had to tell him; but he said it was OK and that was a big blessing for sure.”
Beitzel said he was “very happy” for Imes.
“I think he was a little concerned and didn’t know what to do,” Beitzel said. “He did a good job. I wish him well and he will do well. It’s going to help to get a good position in the future.”
Imes said he has a contract through 2023 until a new governor’s term begins. Hogan cannot seek reelection due to term limits.
Prior to working for Beitzel, Imes was selected as one of the first people admitted to the fledgling Allegany County Fellowship Program in 2018. Brandon Butler, Allegany County administrator, was instrumental in creating the program.
“I am so proud of where he has taken his career already in this short period time,” Butler said. “He’ll do great. We are excited for him and proud. He is a shining example of a young person doing some great things.”
“I’m very grateful for everyone who has helped me like Wendell and Brandon Butler,” Imes said.
