CUMBERLAND — Tuesday’s federal “pause” of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine led to changes for the local hospital and health departments.
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine should not be administered until investigations of six U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot among the 6.8 million people who received the vaccine are complete.
J&J said three additional cases of blood clots are being investigated by European health authorities, and the company is delaying rollout of the vaccine there, The Washington Post reported.
Based on the federal government’s recommendation “and out of an abundance of caution,” the Maryland Department of Health directed all COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state to pause the administration of the J&J vaccines pending further federal guidance.
Local health officials comply
“UPMC is following the CDC and FDA guidelines instructing vaccinators to pause the use of the Jannsen Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” Surender Kanaparthi, UPMC Western Maryland’s executive director of cancer and pharmacy services and supply chain, said via email. “Although serious side effects to the vaccine are extremely rare, especially those described in relation to Tuesday’s announcement, UPMC is temporarily pausing the use of the J&J vaccine.”
UPMC Western Maryland’s Moderna clinic Friday will proceed for community members with appointments, and registration is available at marylandvax.org for folks age 18 and older that live or work in Allegany County.
The six U.S. cases of adverse outcomes included women ages 18 to 48 that experienced a severe type of blood clot within two weeks of receiving the J&J vaccine and resulted in one death, UPMC Western Maryland Vice President of Medical Staff Affairs Matthew Simmons said via email.
“The pause is to tap the brakes and fully understand these rare side effects. If you or a loved one received the J&J vaccine, do not panic,” he said. “If you have any adverse effects relating to blood clotting, contact your physician. Most people, regardless of the vaccine they get, should not expect side effects like the very few reported after J&J.”
COVID-19 vaccines in general are exceptionally safe, Simmons said.
“To stay safe from the life-threatening effects of COVID-19 and to keep people and communities safely together, COVID-19 vaccination is a critical component of our virus mitigation efforts, which also include masking, social distancing, and hand washing,” he said. “Vaccination protects you from infection from COVID-19. Get a vaccine.”
The blood clot cases are rare but still warrant further study, Allegany County Health Department Public Information Coordinator Brenda Caldwell said via email.
“The investigation will analyze whether these events have occurred at a rate higher than would be expected in the general population who did not receive the J&J vaccine,” she said. “The vaccine effectively protects against COVID-19, a virus that has resulted in the deaths of over 500,000 people in the USA alone.”
Allegany County Health Department canceled all vaccination clinics that were scheduled to administer the J&J vaccine until further guidance is received.
“All clinics scheduled to administer Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will proceed as planned,” Caldwell said.
Allegany County residents that want a COVID-19 vaccine can complete a form on the health department’s website and be placed on a waiting list for an appointment.
The Garrett County Health Department will contact people that were scheduled to receive a J&J vaccine this week.
Those folks can choose to cancel their appointment, or keep it and receive the Moderna vaccine instead.
“We will not cancel appointments for next week in hopes that the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration are able to evaluate the risk and offer clear guidance moving forward,” Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens said via email. “We will continue to monitor the situation and cancel or reschedule appointments as needed.”
The Garrett County Health Department Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue as planned.
To schedule an appointment for the next available clinic, visit garretthealth.org or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 301-334-7698.
People that develop severe headache, abdominal or leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after getting the J&J vaccination should contact their health care provider.
State and local cases
Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths and 10 more hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily positivity COVID-19 case rate was 5.53% statewide, with Allegany County at 3.73%, Garrett County at 2.97%, and Washington County at 7.36%.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 23.02 statewide, with Allegany County at 16.84, Garrett County at 4.43, and Washington County at 22.6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.