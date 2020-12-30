CUMBERLAND — From President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, to the first U.S. spotting of the invasive Asian giant hornet that measures up to two inches and can wipe out entire bee colonies within hours, 2020 included many disturbing new realities.
Legends including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Charley Pride, Alex Trebek, Eddie Van Halen, Helen Reddy and Kobe Bryant died in the past year.
COVID-19 shattered lives, families and communities around a world that continues to battle the devastating disease and its aftermath.
As the new year begins, some local folks summarized their views of 2020, and hopes for 2021.
• “It’s been a year of uncertainty, the likes of which none of us have ever experienced. It has also been one that has tested our resiliency, resolve, patience and creative problem-solving. I would like to think that we have learned to slow down, appreciate the small things, and more deeply value the power of connection,” Allegany County School Board Vice President Deb Frank said.
For 2021, she hopes “that we will never again take for granted our families, our friends, our colleagues and our ability to simply get together. We have the opportunity in the new year to mend fences and work together to bring us back to an even better ‘normal.’ I want to celebrate how hard everyone has been working throughout this past year and, despite the many challenges, give ourselves permission to look to 2021 as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make things even better than they were.”
• “In 2020, Americans were exposed to a global catastrophic, relentless and frightening health crisis that disrupted daily lives, driving us to rethink education, travel, social networking, and the minutiae of living in a crumbling economy. Within the United States there was the added crisis of testing the limits of our democracy and threatening our liberty by a president who deliberately instigated divisiveness, unabashedly promoted conspiracy theorists, and among many other methods sowed mistrust toward institutions established to provide security for our nation.
“This dumpster fire has simmered and is now boiling over in predictable ways. Sadly the path to where we are was laid out four years ago and the messages along the way have been dreadful. While word trickles out that there were scientists who worried about this potential worldwide pandemic, this country also faced a homegrown threat. While many countries are working diligently to contain the virus, the United States has not.
“Why? Because across this nation, many do not understand the message that freedom cannot be separated from responsibility to the common good. Liberty is not an individual guarantee. There is a widening gap between what Americans believe that is reflected in their values, attitudes and beliefs toward government, society, and one another.
“Health care workers, first responders and others who roll up their sleeves to keep our country moving are heroic and yet our leaders remain silent. The absence of leadership from the top has not inspired confidence. The closeted officials who citizens look to for guidance are silent and therefore complicit. Our country has a foundation that elected representatives understand their constituency and should work for us. Beyond the state level, Congress continues to dither away its shared responsibility,” Frostburg resident John Bambacus said.
For 2021, he said he is “cautiously optimistic that we will move toward a sense of shared purpose by refocusing and renewing our efforts on being better citizens contributing to our community. Cooperation, empathy and sacrifice are patriotic virtues that we can embrace. JFK used to say on a regular basis that in crisis there is opportunity. We are the most innovative society in the world and we have the tools to make the necessary adjustments for transformational change. The message is that it will not be easy. But we must understand it. We must.”
• 2020 was “challenging, sobering, unique (and) filled with unforgiving seriousness,” Cumberland native and Chief Docent at Emmanuel Episcopal Parish Ron Growden said.
He hopes 2021 will be “filled with understanding, forgiveness, and acceptance.”
• “Unfortunately, 2020 has been a year of great loss for many in our community. The coronavirus has caused heartbreak for many families. It has brought the loss of a loved one way too early for many families. I give my prayers for all of the families that have been affected by the pandemic. But it has also shown how resilient our community can be in the face of adversity,” Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said.
“I hope that the new year can bring hope to our community. The (COVID-19) vaccine has arrived and with it the hope that we will see a reduction in the rate and number of cases in our community. We have known all along that we could get through this crisis by working together and supporting everyone in our community. We will get through this together.”
• “Certainly 2020 was a dark time in the history of our nation and the world. Even the most insightful experts failed to anticipate how bad the pandemic would affect the entire globe. Matters were exacerbated by the lack of leadership — indeed, apathy — from Trump and his administration as well as nearly all politicians of every stripe.
“Nevertheless, our health care workers, scientists and researchers rose to the occasion. Thank God for all of them,” Cumberland resident Jan Alderton, retired managing editor of the Cumberland Times-News, said.
“My hope for the coming year is a return to more civility, more compassion and more trust in one another. That may be a dream at best, but at least it is worth hoping for.”
• “COVID-19 made 2020 a challenging year. It slowed a lot of things down, (stopped) some things, and put some on hold. One bright spot we had towards the end of it was the groundbreaking at the Cumberland Gateway project.
“I also want to thank the citizens of Cumberland for reelecting me to another term,” said Cumberland City Councilman Eugene Frazier.
For the new year, he said he hopes the COVID-19 vaccines “are a success and we can get back to some kind of normalcy. We have a lot of things to get done in 2021 and I’m hoping the COVID-19 virus doesn’t hinder us.”
• 2020 was “a dumpster-fire inside a tornado inside a volcanic eruption with overtones of terminal cancer and virulent cosmic intestinal flu,” LaVale resident and columnist Ellen McDaniel-Weissler said.
For the new year, she hopes the COVID-19 vaccine “controls the pandemic soon. That we look at the horrible truths this pandemic uncovered about our nation and our world and we fix them. That we resolve and truly act on redressing rampant racial injustice and bigotry of all sorts, the universal destructive threat that is climate change, the power imbalances in our American system which allow small minorities of influential people to command the destinies of all.
“I hope that 2021 brings a renewed groundswell of compassion, decency, truth and energy to our nation, and a far more cogent awareness that we are all sharing a single spaceship hurtling through the cosmos. We need to find pathways to treating all living creatures with dignity and empathy if we want to survive and thrive as a planet.”
• “As this year passes and another begins, I can certainly hope that we never face another year like this. Throughout this year I have often heard 2020 compared to 1968, and the chaos and uncertainty that consumed that year. We pray for those who lost loved ones during this year and for families who are struggling to get by. I think about the children who have been missing critical times in their lives, people out of work, and businesses struggling to get by. In one word, I would summarize 2020 as that a struggle,” Allegany County Commissioner Dave Caporale said.
With any great struggle comes strength, he said of the new year. “I feel 2021 can be a year of renewed commitment to build and rebuild. I believe through the first part of the new year we will show continued progress against the pandemic and bring a new sense of optimism and hope.”
