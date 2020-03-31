Locals stitch masks for first responders, health care workers

CUMBERLAND — Shortages of surgical masks and personal protective equipment across the U.S. have led to companies retooling their machines and people getting inventive to ease the load, and while Allegany County has yet to have a reported case of COVID-19, local businesses and do gooders have stepped up to make sure health care workers are supported.
When considering what to do to celebrate its 110th anniversary, Ray the Reliable Cleaners and Tailor owner Ray Beall likely didn’t plan to have his seamstresses make surgical masks in an effort to combat a global pandemic, but that’s exactly what they’re doing.
“We saw a need at the hospital and went ahead and ordered the material,” Beall, whose company has donated masks to Cumberland’s police and fire departments, said.
He checked the internet to see what kinds of masks to model from and came upon the N95. Unlike paper masks, which aren’t reusable, Beall described the masks being made at his business: “You can wash them and reuse them and they can be sanitized” because they use a string that’s tied rather than the elastic band common on regular surgical masks.
In the future, once we get past this pandemic, Beall said he hopes the masks will hold in case there is ever another paper mask shortage.
“I’m hoping now that we’ve done this, maybe expanding to the area agencies,” said Beall, who added he has spoken with the county’s economic development department about potentially opening up a plant in the area that would employ 150 people to make masks for the region.
How many and how fast depends on how quick supplies come in. On Monday, Ray’s was waiting for a new shipment of supplies.
“(It’s) all hands on deck and we’ll just keep making them until they don’t need anymore,” said Beall, who still plans to celebrate 110 years by, if you have a receipt from before 1960, doing that same item for the price on the receipt.
Cumberland Fire Department Chief Donnie Dunn said he appreciated the donation.
“Right now, we’re OK, unless things get worse in the county,” he said. “We’re in a lot better shape now than we were a week ago.”
The department has N95 masks and an EMS member received donated masks from a mysterious donor on his front doorstep. The filtration plant donated some masks that Dunn said the department will use “in a pinch.”
In Frostburg, experience in the theater is helping to guide the trio of Joel Hoover, productions service coordinator for Frostburg State University’s Cultural Events Series; Rommel Gonzaga, CEO for Gonzaga Health; and Jose Luiggi, a Gonzaga compliance officer, as they make a couple of dozen face shields and masks in their spare time to donate to Gonzaga Health in LaVale and other health care communities.
“We actually started last week,” said Hoover, who sews the masks, pulling from his experience working at the Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago. The masks have designs on them as Hoover is a big superhero fan.
Gonzaga, he said, is constantly researching and reading articles about the pandemic and came across the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s suggestions about how to make face shields, which is what they started with.
“We started in our small way of mass production as quickly as we can sewing in our spare time,” said Hoover, who makes the masks to the CDC’s recommendation. “They’re double-lined — cotton outside, fleece inside.”
UPMC Western Maryland received masks from Ray’s and various donations from the community since the start of the pandemic.
“UPMC Western Maryland is grateful to the community and local businesses for their countless expressions of support for our employees and our health care system during this challenging time,” Barry Ronan, UPMC Western Maryland president, said.
Those wishing to donate or provide support should contact Patty Wright, director of volunteer services, at 240-964-8499 to inquire about the best way to do so, as all donation efforts are being coordinated through her office. Due to strict visitation and entry procedures put in place to keep patients and staff members safe, those interested in helping are asked not to attempt to drop off items at UPMC Western Maryland at this time.
“It has been amazing to witness first-hand the generosity of this community,” Wright said. “There are so many people wanting to help, and we are very fortunate.”
