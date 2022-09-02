CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said Maryland health officials formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As part of the state’s COVIDReady plan, Marylanders are encouraged to get the new shot for maximum protection against the virus and circulating omicron variants.
“This new bivalent booster shot is another important tool in our toolbox to help Marylanders stay COVIDReady,” Hogan said via press release.
To date, Maryland has administered nearly 12.9 million COVID-19 vaccines and boosters; 58.3% of Marylanders 12 and older who are eligible for a booster dose have received at least one.
The Maryland Department of Health preordered 157,600 doses of bivalent boosters, which includes 114,000 made by Pfizer and 43,600 by Moderna, for local health departments, federally qualified health centers and providers across the state.
Additionally, the federal government sent doses directly to pharmacies.
While some doses are already in Maryland, administration of the new shot is expected to begin widely after Labor Day.
Protection against omicron
The bivalent booster shot adds omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine to target newer, more transmissible variants of the virus.
The FDA reports a better immune response in people who received the new bivalent booster.
As of Friday, BA.5 accounted for 79.2% of sequenced cases in Maryland and 90% of sequenced cases in the country.
BA.4 and BA.5 are predicted to continue to circulate across the country this fall and winter.
12 and older
Federal and state health officials recommend everyone age 12 and older get the updated shot from Pfizer for individuals age 12 years and older, and from Moderna for individuals age 18 years and older.
People are eligible two months after their last vaccine dose of any kind, whether it was a primary or booster dose.
Federal health officials expect to approve updated booster shots for other pediatric groups in the coming weeks.
Call center outreach
Maryland’s GoVax Call Center, available seven days a week, will begin a new call- and text-based outreach campaign to eligible Marylanders next week.
The call center will offer vaccination and ride share options to homebound people.
To learn more, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829) to make a vaccination appointment.
State, local cases
The CDC in its weekly COVID-19 community level update Thursday listed Allegany County in high and Garrett and Washington counties in medium categories.
In regions where community levels of COVID-19 are high, the CDC recommends individuals wear a high-quality mask in public indoors.
The CDC also states that people at high risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities where they could be exposed.
MDH on Friday reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths and eight more hospitalizations across the state.
The daily COVID-19 case positivity was 10.56% statewide, 18.28% in Allegany County, 17.65% in Garrett County and 11.21% in Washington County.
Allegany County had the highest case rate, followed by Garrett County, in Maryland.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 17.06 statewide, 36.11 in Allegany County — by far the highest in Maryland — 16.74 in Garrett County and 17.4 in Washington County.
Allegany and Garrett counties had some of the lowest rates of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state.
According to the Allegany County Health Department Friday, there were 382 new local COVID-19 cases since Aug. 19, which brought the county's cumulative total to 19,594.
Additionally, two county residents died from COVID-19 since Aug. 19, which brings the cumulative total to 374.
Local health departments
ACHD offers COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesdays on the first floor of its offices at 12501 Willowbrook Road.
Vaccinations for ages 12 and older are available from 9 a.m. to noon, and vaccinations for ages 5 to 11 are offered from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Pre-registration is preferred for vaccinations and registration links can be found at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
Parents of children younger than 5 should contact their child’s pediatric office to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination.
Free drive-thru testing continues at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave. from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
It was unclear Friday when ACHD will receive the bivalent booster.
The Garrett County Health Department is waiting for a shipment of the bivalent boosters to arrive.
GCHD will announce “through the media and our social media outlets when updated COVID-19 boosters that provide additional protection from the omicron variant are available,” the department said Friday.
Learn more at garretthealth.org or call 301-334-7698.
