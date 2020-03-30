Maryland courts handling emergency matters, taking phone calls

CUMBERLAND — Maryland courts are being minimally staffed to hear emergency court matters and answer calls during daily business hours.
In Allegany County, 14 employees are working at the district court offices at Liberty and Pershing streets in downtown Cumberland.
In Garrett County, there are seven workers on duty at the courthouse, down from a normal daily staffing of 10, according to District 12 Administrative Judge H. Jack Price.
The offices are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
All other employees able to work from home are doing so at the direction of their supervisor.
The emergency matters addressed by the court include domestic violence petitions, family law emergencies, extreme risk protective orders, bail reviews, juvenile detention hearings and search warrants, according to Nadine Maeser, Maryland Judiciary spokeswoman.
The administrative order that restricted normal court operations remains in effect until at least April 3.
The Maryland Judiciary is also utilizing various technology capabilities “to allow the courts and administrative offices to remotely conduct business both internally and externally with justice partners,” Maeser said.
There are 21 jurisdictions in the state where the Maryland Electronics Court system is in place, including Allegany and Garrett counties.
The technology permits judges, clerks and attorneys who are party to the case to remotely access documents.
“This eliminates the need for paper files to be touched by any participant and allows files to be reviewed in any locations where internet connectivity is available during this public health emergency,” Maeser said.
In addition, the technology has greatly reduced the number of visitors entering Maryland courthouses.
Telephone and video conferencing also enables emergency court proceedings with litigants and attorneys.
Bail hearings are conducted by video conferencing.
“These types of video applications allow judges to hold proceedings in their courtroom without having to bring a defendant or counsel to court,” she said.
The technology allows remote participation by state’s attorneys, public defenders and private attorneys.
Through the COVID-19 emergency, all administrative judges from circuit and district courts are holding daily conference calls to discuss “emergent issues and to share tips on leveraging technology to continue court operations during this public health emergency,” Maeser said.
Essential employees remaining on duty at the courts include bailiffs that are needed for security reasons.
