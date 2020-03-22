To protect public health and safety and limit spread of the COVID-19 virus, all Maryland Department of Natural Resources Licensing and Registration Centers are now closed under the current State of Emergency.
Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order related to licenses, permits, registrations, and other authorizations that may be expiring or up for renewal during the state of emergency.
The executive order immediately grants a grace period of 30 days after the date of termination of the state of emergency. This includes items normally processed at Maryland Department of Natural Resources Licensing Service Centers.
The online COMPASS portal provides 24/7 self service access to our entire product catalog of recreational licenses, permits, and stamps; off-road vehicle registrations; magazine subscriptions; and donation options in support of your favorite Maryland Department of Natural Resources programs.
Customers are encouraged to visit the website or email customerservice.dnr@maryland for updates and additional information. If possible, when emailing, provide DNR ID or boat number.
