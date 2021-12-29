CUMBERLAND — As the growing number of COVID-19 cases break state and local records, Maryland hospitals are nearly filled with patients, have fewer clinicians, and emergency departments are stretched “incredibly” thin.
In a statement Wednesday, the Maryland Hospital Association described those and other distressing situations in a plea for help.
Bob Atlas, MHA’s president and CEO, on Tuesday asked state officials to reinstate a limited public health emergency declaration for health care, health care services, and health care staffing.
“We respectfully ask the governor and secretary of health to help the hospitals by offering the flexibilities and protections that a limited PHE affords,” Atlas said.
Maryland had a PHE in place for a year and a half, “when conditions were not as dire as they are now,” MHA said via the latest statement.
‘Stretched to their limits’
The statewide number of COVID-19 patients in Maryland hospitals Wednesday was more than 2,000, which surpassed the previous high of 1,952 nearly a year ago.
“Four Maryland hospitals are operating under crisis standards of care, and others are under contingency care protocols,” MHA said. “Other hospitals and health systems may take similar steps in the coming days and weeks during an anticipated post-holiday surge.”
Workforce is the main concern, MHA said.
“Hospital personnel are stretched to their limits and we cannot demand more from them.”
MHA said most patients treated for COVID-19 in hospitals are unvaccinated.
“Get vaccinated and boosted. Wear masks, keep social distance, and wash your hands,” MHA said. "We also ask that Marylanders not visit a hospital emergency room for a COVID test or vaccine. See your doctor or use urgent care for health concerns that are not life- or limb-threatening.”
On Wednesday, the Cumberland Times-News asked state officials whether actions would be taken regarding MHA’s request to reinstate a public health emergency.
In response, Maryland Department of Health spokesman Andy Owen said via email that Hogan held a call with the state’s multi-agency COVID task force Tuesday morning, and “additional actions will be taken as needed in line with the data and the science.”
Hogan said via press release Wednesday that the state’s Surge Operations Center was monitoring hospital bed capacity and maximizing alternate care sites.
“This is not March of 2020,” Hogan said. “It’s important to use common sense and take precautions, but we have the tools, resources, and strategies in place to protect ourselves. We are closely monitoring this surge, and will continue to provide updates as additional actions are taken.”
Local hospitals stressed, overwhelmed
Mark Boucot, president and chief executive officer of Garrett Regional Medical Center, and Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, West Virginia, said he supports the MHA request.
On Wednesday, both of his hospitals saw a record number of COVID-19 patients in their emergency departments and clinics, although there were fewer inpatient hospitalizations.
“The nursing and hospital staff shortages are contributing to fatigue of the health care systems and our employees,” Boucot said.
At that time, GRMC had two COVID-19 patients — down from six Tuesday, one vacant ICU bed and 17 vacant medical-surgical beds.
Amy Boothe, chief operating officer of PVH, said four COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, and two beds were available Wednesday.
“We have providers and staff out and continue to be stressed to be able to take care of the volume of patients,” she said via email. “Our (emergency department) is overwhelmed with COVID, making up 54% of patient visits yesterday.”
UPMC Regional spokesperson Corinne Nicole Weaver said UPMC hospitals including Western Maryland, Altoona, Bedford and Somerset, were collectively caring for 90 COVID-19 patients Wednesday.
“UPMC Western Maryland is open and available, committed to do all we can to serve those who need care in our region and state,” she said via email.
“Omicron is very contagious, particularly for those who are unvaccinated,” Weaver said.
“We are seeing increases in both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but it is rare to see someone who has been through a full vaccination series and boosted come in and require hospital care,” she said. “People with full vaccination — including a booster — and communities with high vaccination rates simply are safer from COVID-19 death and serious illness. Vaccination, physical distancing, and masking — indoors, in crowds, and with those not in your immediate family — are the best protection from COVID-19 and the flu.”
Latest state, local numbers
MDH Wednesday reported 10,873 new COVID-19 cases, 30 additional deaths and 220 more hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily case rate was 19.31% statewide, with Allegany County at 14.86%, Garrett County at 9.65% and Washington County at 22.56%.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 129.12 statewide, with Allegany County at 105.13, Garrett County at 43.77 and Washington County at 96.65.
The Allegany County Health Department said that since Dec. 3, there have been 935 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the county.
“As the rest of the state and the nation sees the predicted surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant, local data shows that in the past two weeks, Allegany County case rates have quadrupled,” ACHD officials said via press release Wednesday.
“Currently, 48.9% of Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 70.4% of all Marylanders,” according to the release.
Local COVID-19 vaccinations, testing
A Pfizer vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 11 will be held Jan. 5 by appointment only at ACHD, 12501 Willowbrook Road.
Register online at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/1160824904.
County residents can also call 240-650-3999 for help to register.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available at the Allegany County Fairgrounds from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
The testing clinic will be open on New Year’s Eve.
ACHD does not offer walk-in COVID-19 testing or treatment at its Willowbrook Office complex.
In Garrett County, testing is typically done at the health department in Oakland from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vaccination clinics are being held at the GCHD Office in Oakland Tuesdays, and Grantsville Office Fridays, except for Dec. 31.
All clinics are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., walk-ins are welcome for first doses only, and folks that need a booster dose are encouraged to pre-register at garretthealth.org.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available in the community at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and some primary care providers.
