ANNAPOLIS — Hospitals across the state must update their emergency plans by Dec. 15 and immediately maximize their bed capacity.
As Maryland surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday for the first time since April, Gov. Larry Hogan announced measures to ensure hospitals are prepared for current and future surges due to the convergence of flu, and COVID-19 delta and omicron variants.
“Maryland has begun to see an uptick in our key health metrics, and we are increasingly concerned by the sharp rise in hospitalizations, which have doubled over the last three weeks,” Hogan said via press release. “State health officials are taking these additional actions as we continue to use every tool at our disposal to help Maryland hospitals have the resources they need to respond to this and future hospital surges.”
Although the Maryland Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard continued "experiencing a server outage,” hospitalizations data was current, the website stated Friday.
Across the state in the past 24 hours, there were 43 new hospitalizations.
As of Friday, there were 1,027 COVID-19 patients in Maryland hospitals. The number has more than doubled since this time last month.
State directives
MDH directed hospitals to implement practices to balance patient admissions, and “level load” the number of COVID-19 inpatients versus the number of non-COVID-19 inpatients.
Hospitals were instructed to maximize available staffed medical-surgical and ICU bed capacity, and balance patient capacity by maximizing the use of all regional hospitals and alternate care sites.
Hospitals were further directed to establish community-based monoclonal antibody infusion programs, including the capability to do in-home infusions.
“These activities will be funded by Health Service Cost Review Commission grants announced earlier this year,” the release stated. “Downstream mAb infusions in the community can prevent Marylanders from ending up in the hospital and are in the hospitals’ best interest to make these programs successful.”
Health care providers were “strongly encouraged to offer monoclonal antibody infusions to COVID-positive patients,” the release stated.
State health officials urged the Maryland Board of Physicians, Maryland Board of Pharmacy and Maryland Board of Nursing to permit the temporary licensure of recently retired licensees, and simplify or eliminate the administrative burdens for interstate compact or out-of-state health care practitioners to practice in Maryland.
Emergency legislation will be introduced next month to provide hospital systems with more tools to help address staffing shortages.
Local hospitals
According to the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker, as of Dec. 7 in Allegany County there were 40 new hospital admissions, which is a 73.91% increase, in the previous seven days.
The rate of new admissions per 100 beds was 24.24, and the rate of new admissions per 100,000 people was 56.81.
UPMC officials on Friday directed questions about the latest new local hospital admissions in Western Maryland to the health department, and provided only regional information.
“In the West Central Pa. and Maryland region, including UPMC Western Maryland, UPMC Altoona, UPMC Bedford and UPMC Somerset, we are currently caring for 153 COVID-19 inpatients,” UPMC officials said via email.
They addressed the state’s instruction to establish community-based monoclonal antibody infusion programs.
“Ever since the first (mAB) treatment was authorized for use in COVID-19 outpatients more than a year ago, UPMC has been a national leader in operationalizing a program that equitably provides this life-saving treatment to as many eligible patients as possible in the communities where they reside,” they said and added UPMC Western Maryland offers three different mABs.
“At UPMC Western Maryland, we have averaged 50 infusions a week for the past three months, totaling approximately 900 infusions to date,” UPMC officials said. “Demand has increased significantly in recent weeks, so we have expanded infusions scheduling to seven days a week. UPMC Western Maryland provides the infusions in an outpatient infusion center setting, and we can also provide infusions to patients in the emergency department and arranged at home as needed. For more information on if this treatment is right for a patient, they should consult their primary care provider.”
In Garrett County for the week leading to Dec. 7, there were six new hospital admissions, which is a 50% decrease, the CDC reported.
The rate of new admissions per 100 beds in Garrett County was 16.67, and the rate of new admissions per 100,000 people was 20.68, according to CDC data Friday.
Kimi-Scott McGreevy is Garrett Regional Medical Center’s assistant vice president of marketing and development.
“We are doing, and have been for some time, the monoclonal antibody infusions to the maximum extent possible,” she said via email Friday. “GRMC is the 4th highest in the state for the volume of infusions given. However, we do not have a home program at this point but will be looking at that.”
GRMC has had a steady flow of COVID-19 admissions since August, and currently has nine, McGreevy said.
“We have seen a steady volume of patients with other diagnoses admitted this fall,” she said. “As non-COVID patients tend to put off seeking medical care, when we see them they are often sicker and so are staying longer as inpatients.”
School cases
From Dec. 3 to 9, Allegany County Public Schools had six staff members and 51 students reported as positive for COVID-19, and three staff members and 89 students were identified as a close contact to a positive person and required to be quarantined.
COVID-19 vaccinations
With data showing waning immunity against COVID-19 after six months, and following Thursday's approvals by the Food and Drug Administration and CDC, all Marylanders ages 16 and 17 are urged to get a Pfizer booster shot for additional protection against the virus, state officials said via press release.
Maryland also expanded the already eligible group of Marylanders 18 and older to receive any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose.
All eligible Marylanders “are strongly recommended to get a flu shot at the earliest opportunity,” the release stated. “Flu shots can be administered at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine shot.”
To find a clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
The Allegany County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 15.
Appointments are required, and the child’s parent or legal guardian must be at the appointment.
Appointments can be scheduled at marylandvax.org.
ACHD offers COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
For assistance registering for an appointment, call 240-650-3999.
“COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available in the community at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and some primary care providers,” ACHD said via press release Friday. “Currently, 48.4% of Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 69% of all Marylanders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.