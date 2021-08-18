ANNAPOLIS — While many Maryland hospitals and nursing homes require workers to be inoculated against COVID-19, some, including facilities in Allegany and Garrett counties, have far too many unvaccinated employees that are needlessly exposing vulnerable patients to the virus and its delta variant, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday before he issued mandates to change the situation.
Hospital and nursing home employees are now required to get their first COVID-19 vaccine no later than Sept. 1.
“The delta variant does pose a significant threat to those Marylanders who remain unvaccinated,” Hogan said. “The delta variant continues to account for 100% of all new cases currently being sequenced in Maryland.”
Allegany, Garrett hospitals had no vaccination policy
While Maryland’s largest hospital systems have “led by example by mandating vaccines for all of their hospital staff,” other facilities — including UPMC Western Maryland and Garrett Regional Medical Center — have taken no such action even though it’s been eight months since vaccines were made available to health care workers.
“This is simply not acceptable,” Hogan said.
The Maryland Hospital Association in early June called for employees of its members, including UPMC Western Maryland and GRMC, to be vaccinated against COVID-19, yet neither as of Wednesday had a policy that requires workers to be vaccinated against the disease.
The Cumberland Times-News reached out to both local hospitals for comment after Hogan’s announcement Wednesday, and each responded.
“UPMC follows all governmental requirements and is awaiting additional guidance from the Maryland Department of Health,” officials for the hospital system said via email. “UPMC will continue its vaccine advocacy and outreach efforts, make vaccines easily and readily available for all, and maintain employee, patient, and visitor masking requirements in all of our facilities regardless of vaccination status.”
GRMC “will fully comply with the mandate issued today,” hospital officials said via email.
Exempt employees will undergo stringent, regular testing as mandated by the governor’s office, and GRMC will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 to ensure the safety of patients and the community, officials said.
“Having received the vaccine myself, and fully believing that it is safe, I believe that vaccination is the most effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19,” GRMC President and CEO Mark Boucot said.
“Our geography is currently experiencing a severe nursing and health care worker shortage and the state mandate will help to mitigate the problem of health care workers seeking employment elsewhere, where the vaccine is not mandated,” he said. “We are at a critical time where we need health care workers in our facilities to care for patients, especially in the face of a resurgent pandemic.”
Local nursing homes again on ‘bottom’ list
Nearly 80% of nursing home workers across the state have been vaccinated against the disease with 18 facilities averaging 95% or higher vaccination rates, Hogan said.
He also talked of facilities across the state with the lowest vaccination rates for staff.
“They average only 48.9%, with the lowest one at 40%, which is unacceptable, and which is endangering the lives of nursing home residents,” Hogan said.
For the fourth consecutive week, four local nursing homes were on MDH’s “Bottom 10” list for percentage of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Cumberland Healthcare Center had the second worst rate at 45%.
Other local facilities on the “bottom” list included Sterling Care at Frostburg Village at 51%, and in Garrett County, Dennett Road Manor at 48% and Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 58%.
State health officials are concerned the COVID-19 delta variant surge has led to an increase in infections among staff at nursing homes, which has been a consistent source of outbreaks in facilities with low vaccination rates for workers throughout the pandemic.
“In response, today I am announcing that the Maryland Department of Health is immediately instituting new vaccination protocols for all the employees at our 227 nursing homes across the state,” Hogan said.
Every nursing home employee will be required to show proof of vaccination.
“If they are unable to, they will be required to submit to regular ongoing COVID screening and testing,” he said.
Nursing homes that fail to comply with the new vaccination protocols or to report their vaccination data will be subject to increased fines, civil penalties and enforcement actions.
In response to Hogan’s announcement, AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg issued the following:
“While nearly 72% of nursing home staff were fully vaccinated by mid-July, according to AARP’s Nursing Home Dashboard, that means more than a quarter remain vulnerable to COVID-19 and are at risk of spreading the disease, including the breakthrough delta variant, to colleagues and residents. Facilities cannot let preventable problems be repeated. The key is to increase vaccinations and do it now. We support Governor Hogan’s decision to require vaccinations for all nursing home staff.”
Boosters, and vaccine approval for younger children
Following authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, and CDC, Maryland health officials partnered with providers across the state to ensure that booster shots are immediately available for immunocompromised residents.
No prescription or doctor’s order is needed to acquire a third vaccine dose.
In preparation for booster shots being made more widely available, Hogan announced the launch of a new statewide antibody testing program for nursing home residents to ascertain their levels of immunity.
The pilot program will begin with 500 residents across the state and provide data regarding the need for booster shots.
With more children heading back to school, Hogan also urged federal officials to expedite approval for 5- to 11-year-olds to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
Governors across the country have been told that approval is currently months away.
State and local COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, testing
MDH on Wednesday reported 1,012 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths and 19 more hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily COVID-19 case rate was 4.92% statewide, with Allegany County at 7.62%, Garrett County at 9.72% and Washington County at 6.47%.
The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people by jurisdiction was 15.39 statewide, 22.52 in Allegany County, 19.2 in Garrett County and 21.85 in Washington County.
The seven-day rate for each of the state’s three westernmost counties has jumped significantly since Aug. 1.
The Allegany County Health Department offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave. in Cumberland, from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
No appointment or insurance card is required.
ACHD offers free COVID-19 vaccinations every Wednesday on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road, Cumberland.
From 9 a.m. to noon the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are offered for people age 18 and older.
Following, from 1 to 4 p.m., the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is offered for people age 12 and older.
No appointment is needed.
Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
To learn more about COVID-19 testing and vaccination in Garrett County, visit garretthealth.org or call 301-334-7698.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.