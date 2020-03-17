ANNAPOLIS — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan announced another list of changes across the state, which had 57 cases of the disease as of Tuesday morning and marked a 54% increase over the previous day.
That is "the largest one-day jump that our state has had so far," he said.
Because schools and senior centers are already closed, and residents including poll workers and election judges, the April 28 primary will be postponed to June 2.
"I am directing the state board of elections to develop a comprehensive plan by April 3 to conduct the primary election in a way that protects public health and preserves the integrity of the democratic process in our state," Hogan said.
Other changes include:
• All vehicle emissions inspection program sites will cease operations. The state's health and transportation departments will be repurposed as drive-through coronavirus testing centers.
• The Maryland Transportation Authority is closing all customer service centers and moving to 100% cashless tolling statewide.
• Motor Vehicle Administration hours will be reduced and all non-commercial drivers license tests are suspended.
• MARC Train service is reduced to 50%.
• Folks other than traveling passengers and employees should avoid BWI Marshall Airport. "We are eliminating check-in lines." Hogan said.
• The second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, will be postponed to some time in September.
Hogan also requested President Donald Trump extend the federal REAL ID deadline across the country.
Additionally, he said there's frustration among governors across the country regarding lack of federal communication and resources to fight COVID-19.
"We don't have enough test kits," he said. "The federal government does not have an answer ... We just all have to get this together."
In other COVID-19 news:
Allegany County Public Schools has activated a crisis management website as a central location to find information and updates from the school system. The calendar located on the site will be populated with updates on how COVID-19 is changing dates for school system events, etc. The address is: https://www.acpsmd.org/Page/3146 and can be accessed from acpsmd.org, selecting the "Schools" drop down menu at the top right of the page and then selecting ACPS Crisis Management.
Check back at times-news.com for updates.
