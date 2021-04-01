4-1-21 Gov. Larry Hogan

ANNAPOLIS — Preregistration is now open for Maryland's COVID-19 Phase 3 vaccination plan that includes all Marylanders age 16 and older.

"As of today, every single Marylander who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can now preregister for an appointment at a mass vaccination site," Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.

Nearly 300,000 Marylanders have preregistered.

Learn more at COVIDvax.maryland.gov or call the state's COVID-19 vaccination support center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX. 

