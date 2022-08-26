CUMBERLAND — While COVID-19 community transmission levels in Allegany and Garrett counties remain high, state health and education officials caution parents to protect their children.
“As we come back together, it is important to focus on each of our roles to keep our school communities safe and healthy,” Maryland Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury said via press release. “We are asking for the partnership of our families and parents to help keep schools safe by ensuring children are current on all routine childhood vaccines, as well as the COVID vaccine.”
Pediatric vaccinations and boosters are a key component in back-to-school success, Maryland Department of Health officials said.
“Our children deserve the strongest protection against COVID, exactly like they do with other potentially dangerous childhood diseases such as polio and measles,” MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan said via the release. “If you have not already done so, please get your children updated on all their required vaccines and protect against COVID at the same time as part of your back to school routine this year. We can work together to keep our kids safely learning and growing together.”
Roughly 44.9% of Maryland children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with an additional 15.5% percent having received a single recommended booster.
For children 12-17, about 78.8% are fully vaccinated with 36.4% having received a booster.
Among Marylanders ages 6 months to 4 years, approximately 9.6% have gotten at least one shot of the Moderna and Pfizer pediatric vaccines authorized in June, with 2.6% percent fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Howard County pediatrician Dr. Monique Soileau-Burke said many parents of young children have not gotten their kids a COVID-19 vaccine because they believe it is new and potentially unsafe, and the virus is not a serious threat to their children’s health.
“(They) tell me that they feel that COVID is not that dangerous for kids, but unfortunately that is just not true,” Soileau-Burke said via the release.
“I’ve had young patients become hospitalized with severe COVID illness, as have my colleagues,” she said. “And at least half of all children who have been hospitalized for COVID nationwide had no underlying health issues before they got sick. I’m urging families to choose a safe and effective vaccine over a potentially dangerous disease.”
Among children infected with COVID-19 in the United States, more than 140,000 have been hospitalized and more than 1,700 have died since the start of the pandemic.
More than 28 million children nationwide have received the vaccine, and evidence shows that it is effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.
MDH Friday reported 1,259 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths and two more hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily COVID-19 case rate was 11.13% statewide, 16.21% in Allegany County, 16.71% in Garrett County and 13.13% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 18.9 statewide, 18.71 in Garrett County, 17.21 in Washington County and 41.39 in Allegany County — which was the highest in Maryland and more than doubled rates in most jurisdictions.
Somerset, Garrett and Allegany counties had the state’s lowest percentages of residents, including all ages, fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Maryland parents can find immunization information for their children, including information about COVID-19 vaccines, at MarylandVax.org.
For more information, visit covidLINK.maryland.gov.
