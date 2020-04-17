ANNAPOLIS — Maryland public schools will remain closed through May 15, Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon said during a press conference on Friday.
The decision was made after extensive consultation with the state board of education and leading experts in the state, she said.
The remainder of the school year and summer will be used to examine options and continue to develop a long-term plan for recovery, Salmon said.
In a short time, school systems have increased their digital presence and capabilities to provide learning opportunities to all students, she said.
“All school systems must submit these continuity of learning plans to the State Department of Education for review,” Salmon said.
That includes descriptions of how school systems will deliver continuity of learning to all their students, and the roles and responsibilities of district staff, school administrators, teachers, instructional assistants, students and parents, she said.
Additionally, a sample of a teacher and student day, plan of accountability of how systems will monitor and assess student performance, and a description of how school system plans to address equity for special education students, English learners, students with academic needs, and homeless students will be addressed, Salmon said.
Also included will be a section that identifies the professional development plan for staff and a description of the "resources currently available for students,” she said.
After the announcement, Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost said safety is paramount, but she remains hopeful educators and students will spend time together at their schools before this school year is over.
“This is the right decision for the safety and health of our students, educators, and state," she said via press release. "Educators will continue to do our best for our students as together we navigate the challenges of crisis distance learning. We know that this type of learning is no substitute for in-person learning, and we will need to be thoughtful and serious about how we help students recover from this crisis ... We must come together to address these issues over the short- and long-term."
Allegany County Public Schools and offices were originally scheduled to be closed for Election Day.
ACPS teachers and students will continue with continuity of learning on April 28 via online learning platforms and with learning packets.
