ANNAPOLIS — A second Maryland resident has died of coronavirus disease.
The victim was a Baltimore man who suffered from underlying medical conditions, Gov. Larry Hogan said late Friday.
“On behalf of our entire state, we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and to all those who loved him,” Hogan said.
The first victim, announced Wednesday, was from Prince George's County, in his mid-60s and also had underlying medical conditions.
“As the number of positive cases in Maryland continues to dramatically rise, we need everyone to take this seriously. This is a public health crisis like nothing we have ever faced before — we are all in this together, and we will get through this together.”
