ANNAPOLIS — As people focus on a return to a life with some sense of normalcy, no one should forget the 7,748 Marylanders that died, many of them without their loved ones by their side, because of COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
Friday marked the one-year anniversary of the first cases of the virus confirmed in Maryland.
To honor the memories of lives claimed by the disease, including 200 people in Allegany County and 60 Garrett County residents, Hogan issued a proclamation that recognizes March 5 as COVID-19 Day of Remembrance.
He addressed people that lost loved ones to COVID-19.
“We cannot bear as you do the unimaginable burden of their loss, but we grieve with you and we resolve to keep each of you in our hearts and in our prayers,” Hogan said.
He led a twilight ceremony at the Statehouse Friday evening, and in coordination with local leaders, buildings across Maryland were shrouded in the glow of amber lights.
“None of us could have truly fathomed the toll that this global pandemic would take on our lives and on our very way of life,” Hogan said.
He also thanked the “health care heroes and first responders whose incredible sacrifices saved us from losing far more of our fellow citizens.”
“After confronting a threat unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes, each day now brings us closer to a return to normalcy, and we can finally see that light at the end of the tunnel,” Hogan said.
At the governor’s direction, the Maryland flag is lowered to half-staff to mark the occasion.
“We can never reclaim the time lost over this past year, but each of us can make the days ahead count that much more,” Hogan said.
Hope on the horizon
Maryland is in Phase 1C of its COVID-19 vaccination program, which includes adults ages 65-74; public health and safety workers not covered in Phase 1A; and essential workers in lab services, food/agriculture production, manufacturing, the U.S. Postal Service, public transit and grocery stores.
The state on Friday reported a one-day record of 46,384 shots administered, for an overall total of 1,482,780 doses.
About 11% of residents in Allegany and Garrett counties have received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As supply of the vaccine increases, Maryland expects by the end of this month to have at least one mass vaccination site operating in each region of the state that is capable of administering thousands of shots per day.
The Western Maryland site is scheduled to open at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets.
Additionally, plans are underway for the state to bring mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to areas including Western Maryland.
Allegany County residents may complete the Vaccine Interest Form at health.maryland.gov/allegany to be notified when they can get the vaccine.
A support line is available for residents without Internet access who require assistance finding providers and making appointments for the mass vaccination sites. The COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829) is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
State and local cases
MDH on Friday reported 913 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths and seven fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The statewide daily positive case rate was 3.28%, with Allegany County at 1.74%, Garrett County at 1.59% and Washington County at 4.14%.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 12.39 statewide, 3.25 in Allegany County, 1.48 in Garrett County and 11.16 in Washington County.
