CUMBERLAND — Maryland health officials reported Monday the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases since last summer and a seven-day positivity rate that hadn’t been achieved since the fall.
The 276 cases reported by the Maryland Department of Health were the lowest total since July 6, 2020. It was the state’s second straight day with fewer than 500 cases.
The seven-day positivity rate was at 3.06% — its lowest level since Oct. 23, 2020 — and the case rate per 100,000 was at 9.2 — its lowest point since Oct. 6, 2020. Allegany County had a 4.1% seven-day positivity rate Monday and a case rate of 9.33, while Garrett had a 4.2% positivity rate and an 8.8 case rate.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, at 798 Monday statewide, were at their lowest point since March 15.
Vaccinations
Maryland has topped 5.25 million vaccine doses administered, and 62.5% of adults have received at least one dose.
In Allegany County, about 33% of the population (23,209 residents) have received at least one dose of the vaccine; while 35% (9,983) have received at least one dose in Garrett County.
Walk-in clinics
The Allegany County Health Department has scheduled walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics May 13 and 20, from 9 a.m.-noon and 1 to 3 p.m., at the Allegany County Fairgrounds multipurpose building.
‘Don’t invite COVID’
The Maryland Department of Health on Monday launched “Don’t Invite COVID,” a statewide campaign encouraging residents to continue to get tested for COVID-19 and to continue to participate in contact tracing if they test positive for or were exposed to the virus.
“As more Marylanders are vaccinated against COVID-19, we know more and more people will begin to return to doing the things that we’ve all missed over the last year, especially when it comes to gathering with family and friends,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “While vaccines are highly effective, testing and contact tracing remain critical to protecting the most vulnerable among us, until we reach herd immunity.”
