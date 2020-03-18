ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced the first COVID-19 death in Maryland, a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s who suffered from an underlying medical condition.
“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said in a news release. “I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe.”
The governor also said he would hold a 10 a.m. news conference Thursday morning to provide further updates and announce additional actions.
